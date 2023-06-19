Riverton PD: Strong Arm Robbers hit 67-year-old man; Stolen car torched on Airport Road

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

June 15

9:41 a. m. 1200 West Main – A shoplifting was reported at Smith’s Food and Drug

10:19 a.m. 300 block East Main – A caller reported being threatened by his ex-wife’s new boyfriend. A report is pending.

10:39 a.m. 100 block Blackfoot – A 39-year-old dog owner was cited for Dog at Large for second offense this week.

12:32 p.m. Riverton area – A report is pending on a complaint of people harassing an individual by chasing them all over town.

4:21 p.m. 100 North Broadway – A caller complained an individual was trying to stab him with a screwdriver.Police located the suspect who did not have any weapon with him.

4:35 p.m. 1700 block East Park – Arlen Blackburn, 18, Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .225.

5:08 p.m. Cheyenne Avenue – A late model Chevrolet Traverse, dark blue, was stolen from this address. A report was taken and the vehicle was entgered in NCIC

June 16

1:28 a.m. 900 block South Federal – A patron refused to leave a business. Harold Crazythunder, 45, Arapahoe said he wanted to go to jail. He then grabbed an officer’s arm and threw his weight into him. Mister Crazy thunder was cited for Resisting Arrest and issued a trespass notice for the involved business.

2:36 a.m. 400 block East Jefferson – A victim contacted the Police Department by telephone and relayed information in regards to her assault but refused to meet w/officers and said she would be in later to provide further information. A report has been started and will be completed if the victim follows through.

6:17 a.m. 1400 block Redwood Ave. – A vicious dog complaint was filed by the owner dogs who were attacked by a neighbors’ dog. A report is pending.

8:01 a.m. 900 block East Park – A missing person report was filed for an 84 year old man who was last seen in Nevada. A report is pending

10:08 a.m. 1600 block Gannet Drive – A report was filed on a missing 16-year-old girl from Riverton. The report was also filed to NCIC.

11:33 a.m. 800 block Mary Anne Drive – William Gabel, 54, Riverton was the driver of a blue 2012 F-150 Ford which had reportedly struck a Red GMC Sierra which was parked on Mary Ann Drive causing significant damage to the driver’s side and also struck a white 1985 Mercury causing damage to it’s driver’s door and then left the scene. Mister Gabel was later located in the parking lot of a local motel and, after removing a handgun from his person, failed the offered field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI. He later gave a breath sample which indicted a BAC of .212.. In addition to DWUI he was also charged with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident and Failure to Maintain Insurance.

2:53 p.m. 800 East Main – A woman inside a vehicle reported being harassed by two male subjects. A report is pending.

3:29 p.m. 1100 block Major Ave. – A white Dodge truck ran over a phone company box in the parking lot of the Justice Center. A report is pending.

8:55 p.m. -South Federal Bridge over Wind River – Officer contacted a 25-year-old male who was soaking wet from having walked into the river. The officer determined the man was indeed suicidal. The officer talked with him and got him to agree to counseling and then gave him a courtesy ride to his mother’s who then gave him a ride to the hospital.

June 17

4:54 a.m. 900 Hillside Avenue – Tearany Black, 18, Riverton was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .201.

6:01 a.m. 800 block North 16th East – Jaylle Spoonhunter, 18, Ethete was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .241.

5:17 p.m. 500 block North Federal – Thomas Arthur, 39, Riverton was arrested for open container with a BAC of .274.

5:53 p.m. 100 block Blackfoot Ave. -A male who said he had a gun threatened another. Loren Harris, 38, Riverton was arrested for Resisting Arrest when he refused to get on the ground so that he could be searched for weapons and had to be forcibly taken down.

9:43 p.m. Honor Farm Road and Highway 789 – A motorist struck a deer. A report is pending.

10:06 p.m. 200 block South 12th East – Duncan Palmer, 27, Riverton was arrested for Use of a Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine.

June 18 –

12:12 a.m. 100 block North Broadway at East Fremont – A 67-year-old man, while walking home from a local bar, was accosted by two male individuals in the the Kusel’s parking lot and knocked to the ground at 0130 am. The two took his car keys, cell phone and cigarettes. The victim suffered a scrape to his elbow but refused any medical service. A short while later the victim called police and advised that his blue 2003 Lincoln Town Car had been stolen. At approximately 0500 hours the missing car was located fully engulfed in flames in the 4000 block of Airport Road. A report has been taken and officers are currently studying video surveillance of the area for further clues.

4:56 a.m. 4000 block Airport Road – A witness reported a man walking up the road had just set a vehicle on fire.

9:00 a.m. 3000 College Hill Drive – A 12-year-old Riverton girl who had just been returned home as runaway struck her cousin in the face. The girl’s father responded to the scene and took custody of her. No action was taken.

1:49 p.m. 300 block South Federal – Michael Cousineau, 44, Riverton was located and after officers removed a large knife from him he was taken into custody on a Riverton City warrant.

10:50 p.m. 100 block North Broadway at East Fremont – Randall Whitaker, 64, Riverton was driving a vehicle which was stopped for speeding and erratic driving. When he failed the field sobriety tests he was arrested for DWUI.

June 19

6:39 a.m. 1000 block North Federal – A 33-year-old Casper man had been assaulted in a motel parking lot the night before and required EMS. A report was taken and the victim was transported to the hospital.