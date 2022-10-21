Riverton PD: Stolen Car Recovered; Unlocked Vehicles Resulted in Theft Reports

Riverton Police Report from 10/20/22 to 0700 hours on 10-20-22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Corey Hill, 29, Riverton was contacted and arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 12:01 p.m. on the bike path near East Pershing. At the time of his arrest he had a BAC of .242 (0.08 is the legal limit)

An occupant of a hotel room reported that her husband was being abusive to her. Both sides claimed the other had either hit or kicked them but no evidence supporting either claim was observed. One half of the argument, Brian Groesbeck, 70, Ethete had a Riverton City warrant for FTA and he was arrested.

Robert Richards, 45, Riverton transient, arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:24 a.m. at North 7th East and East Main

A Maroon Ford Escape reported stolen in Riverton was recovered by BIA Wind River Police at 4:41 p.m. who then arrested the 15-year-old female driver. The car was returned to it’s owner.

Patrol Calls:

During the night someone went through her car in the 200 block of Deer Avenue and stole three sets of Native American earrings described as flat, round and about the size of a nickel with a jewel in the middle.

A $40 Ohana Ink sweatshirt was taken as was the truck’s ashtray in a theft reported at 9:15 a.m. from the 800 block of Rainbow Drive. The Vehicle was unlocked.

A case worker for 17-year-old Lander boy who was awaiting transport to the Boys Home reported him as a runaway. Report was taken and 10/20/2022 at 2:01:44PM. The boy was entered into NCIC.