Riverton PD: Shoplifters take officers on chase, Stolen Goods recovered

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

November 18

4:30 p.m. 500 block West Adams – Steven Brewer, 45, Riverton, was arrested at the request of Probation and Parole

4:35 p.m. 300 block South Federal – A small bindle containing suspected methamphetamine was found on the floor When Reported: of the store. A 33 yoa Riverton woman is suspect – Investigation conintues.

5:32 p.m. – East Monroe and South Federal – Vehicle was stopped on South Federal for a minor traffic violation and the driver, Kent Trollinger, 58, Moneta, was found to have a Fremont County warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.

5:45 p.m. 1100 Block East Monroe – Gayla Washington, 39, Arapahoe, was stopped for driving a car with expired plates and it was determined that there was a Fremont County warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody. She was also cited for No valid driver’s license and no insurance.

6:27 p.m.. 400 block South Federal – Payson Crawford, 44, Riverton was stopped for an improper turn and broken tail light and it was found that he had a Fremont County Warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody.

6:43 p.m. 1200 West Main – A vehicle involved in a shoplifting at Safeway in Lander was spotted in the Smith’s parking lot. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled west bound on West Main where the pursuit continued out into the county with FCSO assisting. The car later ran off of the road shearing off a fence post and continuing out into a field at which point the driver bailed out and fled. The driver, Patrick Duran, 33, Riverton, was quickly captured and charged with DWUI and Possession of methamphetamine. There were two passengers who remained in the vehicle: Adrian Moss, 36, Ethete, who had a Burglary warrant, was charged with shoplifting and Tashena Jealous, 37, Ethete, who also had a Fremont County warrant for her arrest, threatened to “Come after” the involved officers. She was cited for theft and $201.81 worth of meat which was stolen from Riverton Smith’s and what was recovered. Investigation continues into the theft of $200 to $400 dollars worth of meat reported from Lander Safeway earlier the same date which reportedly involved these same individuals.

9:15 p.m. East Madison and South Federal – Daniel Warren, 36, Arapahoe was stopped for driving a vehicle without tail lights and a routine check found that he had a Lincoln County warrant for his arrest. In addition he was cited for No Valid Drivers License and No Insurance.

November 19

12:22 a.m. 700 block Hill Street – Julysan Buffalo, 20, Riverton was arrested for Resisting Arrest and charges are pending for Domestic assault where it is alleged that he kicked down the door to the apartment and punched, choked and bit a 19-year-old female causing her to have a swollen bruise to the left side of her forehead, split lip, bite marks on the hand, bruising to the neck and numerous scratches.

7:38 a.m. 3000 Block College Hill Drive – Danny Romero, 65 , Riverton was contacted and found to have Fremont County warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody

3:30 p.m. 1400 block West Park Ave. – Family Fight – An argument over financial matters involved pushing and shoving on the part of both involved parties. Situation was resolved without arrests.

8:43 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Daniel Manzanares, 42, Arapahoe, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

8:45 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Naomi Yellowbear, 37, Ethete was stopped for driving a car with expired registration and was found to have a Riverton City warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody.

November 20

2:06 a.m. 100 block North 9th West – The reporting party said her ex husband was knocking on her door and was bleeding from his hand and leg saying that he fell into a barbed wire fence. A report is pending.