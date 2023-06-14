Riverton PD: Shoplifter Stopped, Another Caught; Sexual Assault from 2019 reported

The Riverton Police Report received 6/14/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 13

7:07 a.m. 800 West Main St. – Velinda Brown, 49, Riverton was arrested for public intoxication.

7:51 a.m. 600 block North 9th Street East – Shawn Antelope, 29, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .297.

11:23 a.m. 816 North Federal, RPD – Shawn Antelope, 29, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .297.

11:29 – Riverton area – Information on a sexual assault that occurred in 2019 was reported involving a juvenile. An investigation has been initiated.

12:22 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A shoplifting was stopped before the suspect left the store. A report is pending.

1:05 p.m. 900 block Forest Dr. – A credit card fraud was reported. A report is pending.

1:25 p.m. Apache Ave. – An aggressive Pit bull tried to attack a dog. A report is pending.

3:55 p.m. 1100 block West Main Street – A shoplifting incident was reported. Officers located those involved nearby and cited two female juveniles, one aged 15 and the other age 16 for each stealing a $74 dollar pair of shoes and a 15-year-old male for stealing a $9 water bottle. All of those involved were issued trespass notices for the involved business.

4:55 p.m. 900 block West Main – A woman called police after a man who is under a protection order reportedly drove past her place of employment numerous time. A report was taken and forwarded to the county attorney for possible charges.

5:20 p.m. 1400 block West Main St. – A hit and run crash was called in. A report taken with damage to right front fender of approximately $1000.

6:39 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Simone Mandan, 27, Arapahoe was cited for Shoplifting and taken into custody on a Riverton City warrant.

9:01 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Subjects pushed a 71-year-old male victim to the ground and stole a bottle of Lord Calvert whiskey valued at $13 which he had just purchased. A report was taken and video surveillance of the area is being reviewed.

9:14 p.m. 1300 block West Park – A report was taken on a 15-year-old female runaway and she was entered into NCIC.

10:20 p.m. 400 block North 7th East – Officers contacted a group of people “hanging out” and found that one of them, Stephanie Armstrong, 42, Arapahoe had a Riverton City warrant and she was taken into custody with a BAC of .300. None of the juveniles who were with her had been drinking.

11:59 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A 31-year-old intoxicated male said he had been assaulted by his “friends” but would not provide any further information. He was transported by EMS with a bloody nose.

5:10 a.m. Valley View Road – The Sheriff’s Office dispatch center advised the RPD of a vehicle crash involving juveniles aged 14 and 15 years. A report is pending.