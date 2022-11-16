Riverton PD Sends the Most Inmates to Detention Center

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told the county commissioners Tuesday that bookings into the county detention center in Lander totaled 203 individuals. Lee said the most prisoners came from the Riverton Police Department with 99 and the Sheriff’s Office itself accounted for 76 of the bookings. Other agencies with prisoners sent to the detention center included the Lander PD with 26, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Shoshoni Police Department with one each.

As of Tuesday, the detention center had an inmate population of 148 in custody with two juveniles at other jails and two inmates at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston. The most inmates were men, with 95, females totaled 54. Of those incarcerated, Lee said 52 inmates were serving sentences, 31 men and 21 women. That leaves 104 inmates awaiting adjudication.

In regards to staffing issues, Lee told the board that he has one opening for a cook, and one applicant is now in the background check phase. He said there are four openings in the Patrol Division for deputies, and three applicants are now in background checks. He said the Detention Center is looking for two nurses and that one applicant is in the background stage and there is one opening for a civilian controller. One applicant there is in the background phase.

In the emergency dispatch center, the sheriff said he is down six positions there, with two applicants in background checks. He said the dispatch center currently has five part-time employees helping fill the gap.

The latest search and rescue effort, in the Blue Ridge area above Lander, results in $7,800 in mission costs, Lee reported. The missing man was not found. Lee said there have been 22 missions so far this year with one fatality.