Riverton PD: Riverton Man Arrested on Federal Warrant; Trailers Stolen; Stray Bullet Damages Kayaks

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

June 21

9:26 a.m. 800 block North Federal – A shoplifting complaint was called in. Dudley C’Bearing, 37, Fort Washakie was located nearby and cited for shoplifting a bottle of mouthwash which had already been consumed by him and his companions.

11:42 a.m. 700 block East Sunset – Some three windows in a school bus were damaged when shot by a BB gun. A report is pending.

12:17 p.m. 500 block East Main Street – A theft of gold coins was reported. A report is pending.

1:07 p.m. 300 North Broadway – Corey Hill, 29, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

1:23 p.m. 400 block North Broadway – An Officer responded to a call of an individual lying in the Bike Path near the 400 block of East Pershing and contacted Joshua Wallowingbull, 47, Fort Washakie and arrested him on an active City of Riverton warrant.

2:28 pm 100 block West Jackson Avenue – A vehicle was gone through and taken was one box of baby clothes and a pay pal card.

3:37 p.m. 1000 block East Park Ave. – Officers responded to a report of a car parked with its wheel on the sidewalk and noted that two people in it were asleep. When awakened they were identified and a routine check for wants was run. Shawn Brown, 18, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and Sherie Crazythunder, 24, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant and also charged with possession of marijuana.

10:29 p.m. 500 block Big Bend Ave. – Involvements showed a 45-year-old Riverton woman was cited for property destruction.

June 22

9:23 a.m. 1300 block West Park Ave. -Steven C’Bearing, 29, Riverton was arrested on a Federal warrant and turned over to the FBI.

9:28 a.m. 300 bloc East Main Street – A caller reported losing $813.94 in a check fraud. A report is pending.

9:33 p.m. 1000 block West Monroe – A complaint was received of wire fraud through emails and Internet. A report is pending.

9:59 a.m. Major Avenue – Counterfeit $100 and $20 bills were turned in.

1:08 p.m. 700 block North Federal – three black 2023 Kara Trailers were stolen overnight. The trailers were entered into NCIC. A report is pending.

1:20 p.m. East Sunset Drive – A REDDI report vehicle was located and the driver, Beverley Osborne, 65, Riverton failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWUI. A later breath sample which was given at the Police Department indicated a BAC of .185.

2:38 p.m. Riverton City Park – A report was received of an assault near the splash pad. An Officer contacted Jackie Littlewhiteman, 63, Saint Stephens who said he was just drunk and had not been assaulted. He did have a Fremont County warrant for failure to appear and was arrested on that.

3:08 p.m. RPD Office – A woman reported someone had signed her name on a wedding certificate and she was having problems receiving her per-capita check. Officers advised her to contact the BIA.

4:02 p.m. 400 block North 7th Street East – A number of items was taken for a woman’s home while she was in jail. A report is pending.

7:33 p.m. Cherokee Avenue – A woman reported finding a bullet hole in the roof of her shed. According to the RPD, the bullet entered through the roof of the shed and penetrated three kayaks which were stored inside. This may be related to another incident which occurred on 6/19/23 when shots had been reported in the area. A report was taken.

10:41 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Two people were reported passed out behind a business. The two were contacted and the 46-year-old female was moved along but the male, Doug Bigmedicine, 45, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .289.

June 23

12:04 a.m. 1200 West Main – Two individuals were found sitting in display chairs in front of the store. The two were contacted and the 70-year-old male was moved along but the other one, Aloysius Piper, 55, Ethete had been issued a trespass notice on an earlier occasion and he was arrested for Trespassing.

8:04 a.m. REDDI Report South Federal – The driver was contacted and found to be sober and explained that he was late for work.

10:32 a.m. Riverton area – A caller requested to speak to an officer in regards to a sexual assault where the victim did not want to press charges. A report was taken.

12:49 p.m. 900 block South Federal – Officers responded to a disorderly call and contacted Jennifer Shakespeare, 43, Riverton and found her to have a Riverton City warrant for which she was arrested.

2:59 p.m. 3600 block West Main – Three subjects were reported to be kicking and beating a dog. A report is pending.

3:13 p.m. Riverton area – A woman arrived at the Emergency Room and advised that she was sexually assaulted. A report is pending.

7:33 p.m. 4200 block Airport Road – A man complained that his former girlfriend took money from his account. A report is pending.

9:05 p.m. 500 block North Federal – Artavious Arthur, 18, Riverton was stopped after an officer saw him drive his vehicle up onto the sidewalk. When he failed the field sobriety tests he was arrested for DWUI and he also had a Fremont County warrant.

12:00 2300 East Adams, Wind River Estates – Officers arrived on scene and after all was said and done Dominic Babington, 29, Riverton was arrested for Domestic Assault for having assaulted a 32-year-old household member.

12:33 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Lance Lajeunesse, 25-year-old Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .262 and issued a Trespass Notice for the involved business.

June 24

11:08 a.m. 600 block East Washington – A mother reported her boyfriend was physically abusive to her 6-year-old son. A report was taken and an investigation has been initiated.

11:03 p.m. 1600 block West Main – A Report was taken on 16-year-old boy who was reported as a repeat runaway and he was re-entered into NCIC.

June 25

2:35 a.m. Village Drive – Missing a blue yard statue of a cowboy? One was left on the porch of a home in the 1000 block of Village Drive.

6:05 a.m. 900 block Broadway Ave. – A woman said a bag of clothes from her vehicle were taken. Value of the clothes was set at $50.

6:33 p.m. Riverton Area – A woman reported she was sexually assaulted overnight. A report was taken and an investigation initiated. A suspect was identified.

3:00 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A shoplifting of $760 in Pokemon Cards was reported. A suspect has been identified.

3:03 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A business reported items include air conditioners and television sets were shoplifted. A report is pending and a suspect has been identified.

4:50 p.m. 600 block North Broadway – While providing a civil standby officers ran a routine check for wants or warrants and found that Saben Bowlsby 29, Riverton had a Fremont County warrant and took him into custody.

6:52 p.m. Railway Plaza – An individual attempting to buy an electric bike from two individuals asked for receipts and the selling party began acting strange. A report has been taken on this and an investigation initiated in regards to individuals possibly trying to sell property which they had rented. In the course of the investigation two individuals were taken into custody on unrelated charges: Leslie Houser, 34-year-old from Riverton on a Laramie County warrant for Felony Theft and Tony Cline, 56, from Fargo ND on full extradition warrants out of Wisconsin and South Dakota. Investigation continues.

7:36 p.m. 900 block East Monroe – Maurice Bell was arrested on six active Riverton City warrants.