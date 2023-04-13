Riverton PD: People found living in a crawl space; Firearm Assault Reported

The Riverton Police Reports from 4/11/23 trough 0700 hours on 4/13/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

April 11

9:48 a.m. 200 block North 12th Street East: Police were notified of people staying in the crawl space under their residence. A 42-year=old female and a 32-year-old man were contacted and issued trespass notices for the residence.

10:07 a.m. 800 block North First Street – A fire alarm sensor in the kitchen went off saying it was 100 degrees inside. The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department responded and discovered the sensor was in direct sunlight, heating it up. There was no fire.

11:27 a.m. 400 block Pinnacle Drive – A CDS van struck a clients vehicle in the parking lot. No damage to the van and minor damage was reported to the parked vehicle.

1:47 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Brittany Spoonhunter, 35, Arapahoe was arrested for Domestic Battery for striking a 36-year-old male and she also had an arrest warrant out of Fremont County.

2:57 p.m. 500 block North 12th Street East – A female subject reported a person who had assaulted her three weeks ago approached her again. A report was taken.

3:07 p.m. 800 block South Federal – A 31-year-old male who was laying on the sidewalk next to a building was contacted and was moved along.

3:57 p.m. 300 block East Pershing at North Broadway – An 86 year-old female was confused and didn’t know where she was. Officers contacted her husband who came to the location to pick her up.

7:52 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – Officers responded to a person who had been drinking and indicated he may harm himself. Officers stopp by until EMS responded.

7:54 p.m. 1600 block West Main Street – A 43-year-old male has been identified in the theft of $10 worth of ice cream and a citation has been prepared for shoplifting to be served.

April 12

12:52 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – A woman called saying there was a person outside of her door. Jasen Bell, 18, Riverton was contacted and initially lied to officers about his name and then tried to run away but was stopped when he ran into a chain link fence in the dark. He was arrested for MIP with a BAC of .168 and also charged with Interference.

5:44 p.m. 501 East Main Street -Post Office -A man loitering by the Parcel locker was contacted and was moved along.

6:57 a.m. 200 block East Bell – A woman called police saying she needed to surrender her cat and dog because she could no longer afford to keep them. The animals were taken to PAWS for Life Animal League’s shelter.

7:16 a.m. 100 block North Third Street East – A report of a building being tagged with spray paint was received.

8:48 a.m. 400 block West Adams – Joseph Summerlin, 49, Saint Stephens was arrested for Probation and Parole.

10:37 a.m. 2200 block Rose Lane – A caller reported her computer was locked up in an internet scam with the suspect claiming the computer would be unlocked with a payment of money. She was advised to turn off the computer and take it to someone who could fix it. A report was taken.

12:52 p.m. 800 North Federal – A shoplifting incident was reported after a female subject left taking lighters and other items. A report is pending.

1:45 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – Murdoch’s – An assault with a firearm was reported and officers responded, cleared the store, and eventually found the suspect. Additional details are expected from Chief Hurtado.

4:02 pm. 100 block East Monroe – A male subject reportedly stole a Hello Fresh box from the porch of this residence. The porch pirate was caught on video. Value of the stolen items was listed at $125. A report was taken.

5:10 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – A fellow claimed to have been hit in the face with a rock. He was transported by EMS and a report is pending.

9:44 p.m. 600 block North Broadway – A resident called to report two individuals came to her house with a gun. Responding officers located the two subjects nearby and noted there was no gun involved and they were sent on their way.

April 13

2:54 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – A subject was reported to be using drugs in a parked vehicle. A report is pending.