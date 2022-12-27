Riverton PD: One Drunk Driver Caught; Christmas Presents Stolen from Shed; Domestic Violence Arrests

Riverton Police Report from 12/23/22 to 0700 hours on 12/26/22

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

November 23

10:55 a.m. 1250 North Federal – Jose Mendoza, 26, Arapahoe was arrested for probation violation. A search incident to that arrest produced a syringe needle loaded with methamphetamine and he was also charged with possession of that.

1:14 p.m. 400 block West Adams – Amy Lawson, 26, Arapahoe was arrested at the request of Probation & parole – She also had a Fremont county warrant for failure to appear.

1:26 p.m. 1500 block Dorrie Street – An outside shed was broken into and $750 dollars in gifts were missing where they had been stored for Christmas. A Report was taken.

2:56 p.m. 5900 block Sublette Drive – David Ausem, 38, Riverton was arrested for throwing beer cans at family members, pushing them into walls and choking them.

3:58 p.m. 909 North Elm Street – James Garnett 40, Riverton was arrested on a County warrant.

435 p.m. 400 North Federal – – Estrella Savage, 18, Riverton was arrested for violation of her bond conditions and trespassed from the involved business.

November 24

2:15 a.m. 900 West Park Avenue -David Nottingham, 34, Riverton was arrested for DWUI, Attempting to elude and resisting arrest. He had also struck a parked car causing major damage and a report is pending on that.

12:28 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – Two males reportedly took an entire shopping cart full of merchandize and fled the store. A report is pending.

3:13 p.m. 413 East Fremont Avenue – Chynna Addison, 32, Casper was arrested for Public Intoxication.

November 25

4:59 a.m. 600 block West Main Street – A report was received that a boyfriend had assaulted a female, however, according to a Police report, it was the girlfriend who had beat up the boy friend by scratching his nose and inflicting a number of goosebumps to the back of his head. She had already left and a report was prepared to be forwarded to the county attorney for further.

2:00 p.m. 1000 block Forest Drive – A combative resident struck a nurse and another residence. A report is pending.

4:41 p.m. 3400 Chandelle Blvd – A family gathering broke bad and Tianna Wagon, 25, Riverton and Leighanna Shoulderblade, 22, Arapahoe were each cited for fighting in public.

November 26

2:04 a.m. 700 block Spencer Street – – Gabriel Shotgun, 27, Riverton was arrested for Domestic Violence for punching a family member in the face which resulted in several lacerations. He also had an active Fremont county warrant out for his arrest on an unrelated charge.

5:25 a.m. 800 block East Adams – A caller reported his back door was kicked in and he could see people inside. A report is pending.