Riverton PD: Multiple Shoplifting and Theft incidents reported; Kids caught Vaping; Drunk Driver Caught:

Riverton Police Report through 5.18/23

All Suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

May 15

10:49 a.m. 900 block Forest Drive – a 12-year-old female runaway was located and released to her guardian.

12:47 p.m. 400 block West Adams – Michael Fresorger, 28, Riverton was arrested for violating terms of his probation.

1:35 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – Two torch lighters were stolen from the store. A report is pending.

1:47 p.m. 900 block East Park – Thaddeus Kornder, 50, Riverton was contacted and found to have a Riverton City warrant for which he was arrested.

2:45 p.m. 2200 block Prairie Road – A report was received of the theft of several gasoline cans. A report is pending.

2:59 p.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were cited for use of tobacco in the form of a Vape pipe.

5:24 p.m. 500 block North 12th Street East – Aggressive behavior from a father to his son was reported. There is a report pending.

6:20 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – A report was received of a boy being dragged into a home. An Officer contacted the address and talked to all of those involved and determined the 11-year-old boy was being defiant and refusing to come home on his own so he was taken home.

7:33 p.m. 500 block North Federal – A 42 year-old male had fallen, cut his face and was bleeding. Officers assisted EMS with loading for transport to the hospital.

7:46 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – A female subject with hair dyed purple was reported for shoplifting makeup items. The suspect fled the scene. A report is pending.

May 16

2:01 a.m. Police Dept Lobby – A female was assaulted and struck in the head and walked to the RPD. A report is pending.

2:19 a.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – A runaway report was taken on a 14-year-old Riverton girl who was later located by officers and returned home.

6:23 a.m. 31– West Main Street – A couple allegedly being intimate with each other were contacted in the North parking lot and they were advised to seek out a more romantic setting.

9:40 a.m. 700 block West Main Street – Benjamin Bath, 40, Riverton was arrested for violation of parole conditions.

11:24 a.m. 500 block East Park Street – A report was taken and forwarded to the County Attorney for possible charges relating to a violation of a protection order.

12:48 p.m. 1100 block East Washington – A padlock was broken on a garage and a propane tank was stolen.

12:52 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A shoplifting is being investigated after Red Bull drinks were stolen from the business. A video is being reviewed in an attempt to identify the suspect.

1:37 p.m. 2100 West Bend Avenue – A back window and a tail light of a 2017 Ford F-350 pickup were shot out. A report is pending.

3:25 p.m. 400 block East Main Street – A man and a woman were reported to be in a domestic abuse situation. When officers arrived the male half was gone and the female was uncooperative. A report is pending.

4:41 p.m. 600 block West Main – A group of four women allegedly stole some alcohol and fled the scene. A report is pending.

5:05 p.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – A report was received that their 14-year-old daughter was assaulting them. The situation had calmed down when an officer arrived. He talked with both the mother and her daughter and advised them of the procedure to contact the group home.

5:07 p.m. Riverton area – A confined subject reported his vehicle had been stolen. A report is pending.

7:18 p.m. 2100 West Sunset, SageWest – A 16-year-old Riverton boy was cited for assault after he tried to hit and kick a hospital staff member and then spit on him.

7:35 p.m. 700 block East Sunset Drive – Dustin Maldonado, 36, Riverton was the driver of a vehicle which was contacted in regards to a REDDI a report. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI. In a search incident to that arrest he was also found to be in possession of controlled substances and was also charged with possession of Oxycodone and Methamphetamine.

8:38 p.m. 200 block North Federal – Shawna Bigknife, 32, Kinnear was arrested on a Riverton City warrant with a BAC of .326.

May 17

7:37 a.m. 500 West Pershing – A resident reported the theft of three full gas cans and an oscillating tool for a total loss of $520. The iems were in the bed of the victim’s truck which was parked in his driveway. A report was taken.

8:11 a.m. 200 block North First Street – A runaway reported stole a vehicle. Officers located both the 16-year-old male runaway and the missing vehicle and re-united them with his mother.

8:59 a.m. 1000 block West Main Street, Suite A – A report was taken and two former employees of a business were advised that they had been trespassed from the property.

11:00 a.m. 816 North Federal – Riverton Municipal Court – Christopher Posey, 28, Fort Washakie was served a Riverton City warrant in City Court.

11:31 a.m. 816 North Federal – Riverton Municipal Court – Aloysious Sittingeagle, 38, Hudson was served a Riverton City warrant in City Court and signed a promised to appear.

4:06 p.m. 1000 Mary Anne Drive – Two men were reportedly chasing a teenaged girl. One man tacked the girl and threw her over his shoulder and then walked away. Police were unable to locate anyone in the area given the description provided by the caller.

6:05 p.m. 100 block East Madison – A report was taken and a one-year-old female infant was taken into protective custody.

6:22 p.m. Riverton City Park – Leah Arthur, 48, Arapahoe was arrested on a Riverton City warrant for failure to pay fines.

8:52 p.m. 500 block North Federal – Douglas Johnson, 32, Riverton was asleep in a vehicle when officers arrived. Johnson refused to open the vehicle window or talk with them. He then began rummaging around in the vehicle looking for “something”. After fifteen minutes had passed and numerous warnings officers finally broke the driver’s side window and extracted him. Mister Johnson was charged with resisting arrest and possession of marijuana in the form of a THC vape pen which was found in his possession.

May 18

12:25 a.m. 1300 block South Federal – Perci Runingshield, 34, Lander was arrested on a FCSO Warrant.