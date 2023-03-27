Riverton PD: Man Assaulted in RPD Holding Cell; Trespassing tent camper chased from business, twice:

The Riverton Police Department report from 3/24/23 to 0700 hours on 3/27/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

March 24

10:10 a.m. 800 block Lincoln Street. The owner of several aggressive dogs was contacted and advised.

10:31 a.m. 1700 North Federal – Martin Harris, 57, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication.

11:13 a.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive – RHS – A 15-year-old Riverton girl was arrested on a Fremont County Warrant.

11:25 a.m. 300 block North Federal – Illegal entry was found at a building that had been padlocked. Samuel Whiteplume, 41, Riverton was found sleeping inside and was arrested for Trespassing. While police were conducting their investigation Ian Pine, 18, Riverton approached and threatened the officer and the citizens involved. He was subsequently arrested for Interference and MIP with a BAC of .205.

11:27 a.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive – RHS – 15-year-old Riverton girl was cited for possession of tobacco.

1:12 p.m. 816 North Federal – RPD – While in a holding cell awaiting transport to the Lander jail, Ian Pine, 18, Riverton, violently assaulted a 57-year-old cell mate by kicking, punching and stomping him. The victim was transported to the hospital and Pine was charged with aggravated assault.

3:22 p.m. 300 block West Sunset Drive – A 73-year-old male was given a courtesy ride home.

3:48 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A clerk took a fake $5 bill which was marked “Movie Prop Only.” Report taken and the bill was destroyed.

4:58 p.m. 400 block Pinnacle Drive – A juvenile at this location said she didn’t want to go home. Officers contacted and counseled an eleven year old girl and returned her to her mother.

6:02 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Two male subjects were kicking someone on the ground. Officers later contacted and interviewed all of those involved and received several conflicting versions of what had happened. A report was taken to document the incident.

6:20 p.m. 700 block East Main – A dine and dash was reported. Two subjects left LaLuna without paying for their food. A report is pending.

7:15 p.m. 700 block North Federal – Marie Lonebear, 43, Arapahoe, arrested for Public Intoxication

7:56 p.m. Riverton Area – A subject reported her Post Office box key was stolen. Victim had given her spare mailbox key to another person who “needed an address” and she in turn had passed it on to a third person. Now items are missing from her mail box. A report was taken.

8:53 p.m. 2300 block Sapphire Drive – A resident returned home and the door was wide open, dent in door, door will not close, screw driver mark on outside of door. A report is pending.

9:35 p.m. 2100 block North Federal – Polly Bearing, 49, Lander, was stopped for driving a vehicle with a burned out headlight. Routine checks for wants revealed and active Fremont County warrant for her arrest and she was taken into custody.

March 25

6:49 a.m. 1700 North Federal – A 51-year-old female was found camping in a tent under the vestibule at the business and they would like the person moved along.

9:30 a.m. North Smith Road – A two vehicle crash was reported. No injuries. No road blockage. A report is pending.

10:13 a.m. 200 block West Madison Avenue – A seven year old girl reported being stabbed with a pen. A report was taken and forwarded to Investigations and the DFS

11:26 a.m. 100 block South 2nd East – A 52-year-old male was passed out in a booth and would not awaken. Officers got the man up and moved him along.

2:05 p.m. 500 block North 12th St. East – A 27-year-old female was given a courtesy ride to the shelter.

3:56 p.m. 500 block East Park – A report is pending on a possible theft from a building.

5:35 p.m. 1100 block Westwood – A resident plowed snow to the street in violation of city code. A report is pending.

5:45 p.m. 2100 West Sunset – SageWest Health Care – A 52-year-old man was sleeping on a bench there. He was given a courtesy ride.

March 26

11:30 a.m. 300 block Spire Drive – Police took a report of contact attempts by an individuals ex in violation of a protection order.

12:08 p.m. 800 block West Fremont – A 2009 Toyota Camry crashed into a flat bed trailer after sliding on the ice causing major damage to the vehicle’s passenger side.

3:41 p.m. 1000 block West Main Street – A 59-year-old female was having seizures. Officers assisted EMS

5:27 p.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive- A complaint said a 13-year-old female grabbed her 9-year-old son by the hoodie and dragged him. A report is pending.

6:24 p.m. in alley behind 800 block North Federal – Daisy Norse, 28, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .309.

8:09 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A parking lot fender bender was reported with minor damage.

8:35 a.m. 800 block South Federal – Police received a report that a clerk put credit on the wrong gas pump and now he won’t make it right. The reporting party said they paid for $30 worth of gas but only received $0.66, Will return for a refund.

9:44 p.m. Comanche Court – Report was taken about to phones that were taken from a vehicle. Suspects have been identified and the reporting party will not press charges as long as the phones are returned.

10:45 p.m. 400 block Spruce Street – Marty Moore, 41-year-old transient was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .329.

March 27

12:27 a.m. 900 block West Fremont Avenue – A boyfriend left in a white Dodge Avenger with the reporting party’s house keys. A report was taken and the vehicle was later located. Officers gave the reporting party a ride to where it was parked and she retrieved it and her keys.

5:59 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – The same female from Saturday was again found sleeping in a tent under the business’ vestibule. She was issued a trespass order and moved along.