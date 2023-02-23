Riverton PD: Man Arrested after Discharging Firearm outside of a Bar; School Bus Drive-by Vehicle Identified; Rib-Eye Thief caught

The Riverton Police report from 0700 hours on 2/21 to 0700 hours on 2/22/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

February 21

7:31 a.m. 900 block West Fremont – A bag of clothing valued at $250 was taken from a white 2018 Honda which had been parked on the street.

7;46S A.M. 800 Block Webbwood Road – A school bus drive by was reported by a Silver 2020 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle has been identified and further action is pending contact with the registered owner.

11:52 a.m. 900 block N. Elm Street – A report is pending on an allegation of stalking.

1:30 p.m. East Lincoln at North Broadway – Two subjects were fighting, one was on the ground. The victim was bleeding and asked for an ambulance. A 47-year-old Riverton male was cited and released.

1:48 p.m. 2001 West Sunset – RHS – A report is pending on a fight but a 17-year-old boy was cited.

2:39 p.m. 816 North Federal – RPD Counter – Joshua Wallowingbull, 47, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .212

3:13 p.m. 1750 West Sunset – Three females were spotted fighting. A report is pending.

3:17 p.m. 840 Major Avenue – RMS – A report is pending from a School Resource Officer on a tobacco problem at the Middle School.

4:40 p.m. Riverton area – A sexual assault incident that occurred two weeks ago is now under investigation.

6:28 p.m. 1200 West Main – Police received a report of a male subject trying to shoplift who had assaulted store personnel. Officers followed tracks in fresh snow which led to where the suspect had apparently been picked up by a car. $264.77 worth of rib eye and T-bone steaks which he was attempting to steal were recovered. Surveillance tape of the incident have been reviewed with identification of one of those involved – investigation continues.

10:51 p.m. 200 block North First Street – A mother called police to report her 16-year-old son was smoking. The Mother and son were both conseled and a vaporizer was confiscated for later destruction.

12:00 a.m. – College Hill Drive – A three-vehicle crash occurred on this street. A report is pending.

January 22

12:31 a.m. 100 block North Broadway – A gunshot was heard in the parking and a man was trying to enter the business. Johnny Roberts, 37, Arapahoe, was arrested for Aggravated Assault for threatening others with a 9mm handgun and firing it into the air. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon into a liquor establishment. A handgun was recovered and logged into evidence.

4:55 a.m. North 2nd East and East Main – A motorist called asking for assistance in getting a vehicle unstuck from the snow.