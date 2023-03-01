Riverton PD: Kids cited for Marijuana use at RHS; Man Caught using Counterfeit $20 Bill; Icy Road Rollover Reported

Riverton Police report received on 3/1/23 at 0700 hours

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 28

8:07 a.m. Riverton area – A red Ford was damaged in a hit and run crash.

12:21 p.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive – RHS – Two 14-year-old girls and one 15-year-old girl were cited for use of marijuana.

12:38 p.m. 800 block North Federal -Officers located Burt Whiteplume, 45, Lander, nearby and cited him for Attempted Theft through County Court for attempting to purchase items with a counterfeit $20 bill.

4:32 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Joshua Headley, 32, Hudson, was arrested for public intoxication and trespassed from the involved business.

5:28 p.m. 900 block East Sunset Drive – A grey bag was found that allegedly had drugs inside. – A backpack contained female clothing and two jeweler’s bags which had possible drug residue in them. The jewelers bags were logged in for later destruction and the backpack was placed into property storage.

8:30 p.m. 100 block North Federal – Two females aged 29 and 39 were cited for assault and trespassed form the involved business.

9:21 p.m. 900 block Forest Drive – Philip Lianzo, 54, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant.

10:31 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A 66-year-old male was given a ride to the homeless shelter out at Arapahoe.

10:49 p.m. 4400 block Airport Road – A 62-year-old driver rolled his 2000 GMC Yukon when he attempted to slow and turn on icy roads. He was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

11:49 p.m. 121 North Broadway – A male subject in the bar would not wake up. Officers contacted the 40-year-old man and he left the area without incident.

March 1

1:43 a.m. 300 block East Fremont -Police received a report of a male subject yelling at a child in a parking lot. There was also one female yelling. A report is pending.

4:19 a.m. 501 East Main, Post Office – Two subjects were f ound sleeping in the lobby. They were moved along. A report is pending.

4:41 a.m. 400 block Elizabeth Drive – Police received a call that her two sons were physically fighting, a 32 year-old and a 28-yearold. Two brothers who had been drinking were apparently just horse playing and wrestling around. They were told to go to bed.

6:13 a.m. 501 East Main, Post Office – A man stated he was assaulted at the Post Office and went to the Emergency Room. The 56-year-old male could only mumble when officers attempted to talk with him. They left a business card and asked that he contact them later when he was able to for a report.