Riverton PD: Juvenile Attacks Teachers; Disorderly Renters Reported at two Motels

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

February 7

1:15 a.m. 100 block North Broadway – Dudley C’Bearing, 36, Fort Washakie was arrested for trespassing.

9:01 a.m. 900 block East Pershing – An icy rutted road forced one vehicle into a parked vehicle. No injuries. Report Taken.

11:14 a.m. Blackfoot Avenue – A report is pending on an alleged aggressive dog charging people in the neighborhood.

12:39 p.m. 500 block East Lincoln – A window was broken out of a one-ton pickup parked on 6th Street. A report is pending.

2:52 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Aaron C’Hair,45, Ethete, arrested for Public Intoxication.

2:55 p.m. 100 block South Federal – A room full of people refusing to leave a motel room was contacted. The room was not rented by them. When officers arrive, the subjects left on request but one of them was served with a trespass notice.

4:09 p.m. 1300 block West Park Avenue – Shawna Bigknife, 31, Kinnear, was arrested for Disturbance.

4:19 p.m. 1400 block West Park Avenue – An investigation has been initiated in reference to a Department of Family Services case in which the custody of a child was placed in their custody.

4:58 p.m. 800 block West Park Avenue – A 13-year-old who had been at home due to illness, snuck out a window and was reported as a runaway until returning home sometime later.

9:55 p.m. 100 block North Broadway Avenue – – This call was initiated by an argument over a cigarette. The fellow who had supposedly pulled the gun on another in the parking lot was located and gave consent to search his person and his backpack – There was no gun.

February 8

8:59 a.m. Riverton area – The reporting party reported she was scammed out of $2,400 via the Internet.

11:15 a.m. 300 block Antelope Drive – A 62-year-old male was found deceased on the floor of his home. The Coroner is investigating.

1:45 p.m. 600 block East Madison Avenue – A 14-year-old Riverton boy was cited for property destruction for destroying classroom furniture and Battery for shoving one teacher and striking another in the face with a book.

5:04 p.m. Kinnikinnick Drive – A 62-year-old woman was found deceased. Police reported there was no indication of foul play. The Coroner is investigating.

5:25 p.m. 1300 block East Washington Avenue- Police received a report of a male attempting to break into vehicles there. A 25-year-old man was contacted. It could not be determined if any vehicles has actually been entered.

6:56 p.m. 600 block South Broadway. – A police report indicated a 12-year-old girl had received an emergency message from another 12-year-old girl. A report is pending

8:53 p .m. 800 block North Federal – A female entered a store crying and said someone was following her on the bike path. Police gave the woman a courtesy ride to her nephew’s residence.

9:12 p.m. – 300 block East Fremont – A female was reportedly being disorderly in a motel room. – Kimberly Potter, 34, Riverton was contacted and taken into custody when she was found to have a Riverton warrant.

9:48 p.m. SageWest Health Care Hospital – An ambulance crew reported a patient had a firearm that needed to be relinquished. A report is pending.

February 9

2:06 a.m. 300 block North Federal – Four occupants of a motel room were being disorderly, fighting and slamming doors. A 14-year-old Lander girl was arrested for MIP and later released to her aunt. The other occupants of the room were evicted.