Riverton PD: Fraud Reported; Drunk Driver Caught; Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Vandalism

Riverton Police Department Report from 00700 h ours on 4/24/23 to 0700 hours on 4/25/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

April 24

7:13 a.m. 600 block Eagle Drive – A stolen 2004 GMC Envoy, maroon in color with one gray fender had license plate number 10-33151. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

8:16 a.m. 2001 West Sunset Drive, RHS – a 14-year-old Riverton girl was issued a citation for assaulting a 15-year-old Riverton girl

11:24 a.m. 1500 block Dorrie Street – A suspicious circumstance report was received that $2,120 was stolen from a non-profit organization’s bank account. A report said the money was taken by an individual who was authorized to make withdrawals. A report was taken.

11:59 a.m. 100 North Broadway at East Fremont Street – A man was reported sitting in an intersection screaming at the top of his lungs. An officer talked with a 43 -year-old male who was suicidal and convinced him to go to the hospital for help. He then gave the fellow a courtesy ride to the hospital.

12:47 p.m. 1900 block North Federal – An officer was summoned to talk about an ongoing issue with a man’s son and a local business. A report is pending.

12:52 p.m. 200 block East Pine – A 2014 Ford Escape backed into a neighbors fence resulting in a large dent to the rear of the vehicle and minor damage to the fence.

1:43 p.m. 900 block Elk Drive – An “overly friendly” squirrel would not leave the area. Animal control picked up the squirrel and relocated it to another area of town.

2:22 p.m. 1300 block East Jackson – A verbal warning was issued to the owner of a dog at large.

3:19 p.m. 900 block West Monroe – A report is pending on a call indicating an animal bit someone.

3:22 p.m. 10700 Highway 789 – A 49-year-old male who was reported to be laying in the highway right of way was given a courtesy ride.

3:40 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – An officer was called after a clerk at a store believed an elderly female was being scammed when she requested to sent money to a subject. A report is pending.

4:05 p.m. 500 block North Federal -Brian Dodge, 37, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

4:09 p.m. 600 block West Main Street – A reporting party advised officers that a friend of hers is being scammed by a man in California. A report is pending.

4:19 p.m. 1330 West Park Avenue – Daisy Norse, 28, Ethete, was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC level of 0.392.

5:07 p.m. 100 block South Sixth Street West – A man called police to report his van had just been stolen. It was left unlocked with the keys in the console. The victim later found his vehicle and notified police. Several individuals ran from the scene and were apprehended by officers. After all was said and done the following were arrested: Whitehawk Sunrhodes, 18, Riverton for Felony theft (the van), Emily Chavez, 19, Riverton for Possession of controlled substance: Methamphetamine and Fentanyl, and Mya Antelope, 22, Riverton for two Fremont county warrants.

6:09 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A woman claimed to have been beaten up behind McDonald’s Restaurant. When talking with officers the 39-year-old female changed her story saying that she had not been assaulted but had fallen down in a mud puddle. She was transported by EMS

6:50 p.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – Kenneth Willow, 23, Riverton was arrested on two Fremont County warrants.

8:15 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A female subject was caught trying to steal vodka. The 33-yearold Riverton woman was cited for shoplifting a half gallon of liquor from the business.

8:32 p.m. 400 block North Seventh Street East – A woman called saying her nephew had been beaten up. A report is pending.

10:31 p.m. 900 block West Park – A resident reported someone was trying to break into his house, but left. A report is pending.

April 25

3:16 a.m. 200 block West Monroe – A report was received of a black Toyota Corolla being vandalized. An officer took a report and forwarded the information to FCSO as it had occurred in their jurisdiction.

6:35 a.m. 3000 block College Hill Drive – Lolena Brown, 24, Riverton was arrested for Domestic abuse for hitting a 32-year-old female household member in the face..