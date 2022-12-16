Riverton PD: Drugs Found at Honor Farm; Fights; Domestic Abuse

Riverton Police Reports from 12/13/22 through 0700 hours on 12/15/22

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

December 14

7:30 a.m. 500 block East Park – a 2015 KIA Station Wagon, red, was stolen during the night of the 13th. A report was taken. The keys were not in the vehicle.

941 a.m. 40 Honor Farm Road – A report originated from the Wyoming Honor Far indicated a substance found on the property tested positive for Fentynal. An investigation is underway.

9:51 a.m. 300 East Fremont Avenue – While doing follow up on an assault that had occurred earlier, officers contact Darilyne Dodge, 37, Arapahoe and found she had a county warrant. Also contact was Sterling Spoonhunter, 32, Riverton who had a City Warrant for his arrest. They were both taken into custody.

9:52 a.m. 300 Tamarisk Drive, a theft of a wallet from a vehicle was reported. A report is pending.

3:14 p.m. 800 block Rainbow Drive – A vicious animal was reported who allegedly would not let a homeowner get to her trash barrel.

4:27 p.m. 1000 block East Lincoln Avenue – a 33-year-old woman who had not been heard from in a week was located in a hospital in Colorado.

10:27 p.m. 100 block North Broadway – a fight between two individuals was reported. Ariasteed Bell, 25, Lander and Tyler Roman, 25, Arapahoe were each cited for Fighting in Public. Roman also had a county warrant and he was arrested on that.

11:58 a.m. Stoney Circle – McKensie Ray, 26, Riverton, was found sitting on the hood of the reporting party’s car, which she had pounded on and damaged (estimated at $300). She was arrested for Public Intoxication and Property Damage.

November 13

6:00 a.m. 600 block West Main Street – Two fellows were drinking together in a motel room and one of them punched the other causing a bloody nose. Marvin Oldman 29, Riverton, was cited for Battery

10:12 p.m. 2000 block North Federal – Domestic Abuse – When officers arrived they determined that Dakota Piper, 19, Lander, had assaulted her 23-year-old boyfriend. She was arrested for Domestic Battery and Minor Under the Influence with a BAC of .157. She also had a Fremont County Warrant for her arrest.

