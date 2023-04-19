Riverton PD: Domestic Battery Arrest; Another Fake Bill Presented for Payment; Lots of Trespassing Complaints

The Riverton Police Department report from4/17/23 to0700 hours on 4/18/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

April 17

8:04 a.m. 800 block North Federal – A plastic baggie found on the floor contained four grams of methamphetamine. No one returned toclaim the baggie. The bag was logged into evidence to be destroyed.

8:31 a.m. 2300 East Adams at Birch Avenue – A caller said a vehicle has been parked with the engine running for over an hour. The car was parked and idling when officers arrived and contacted Andrew Bearing, 28, Riverton who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Mister Bearing failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI.

9:02 a.m. 600 block Eagle Drive – A welfare check was requested on a daughter who allegedly was under the influence of drugs. All was well when officers talked with the mother and daughter and the daughter agreed to leave.

10:20 a.m. 500 block North First Street – A six year old girl was bitten on the face by a friend’s Pit Bull last Friday breaking the skin. A report has been taken and there will be follow up.

10:35 a.m. 1100 block East Washington – Thaddeus Kornder, 50, Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery for hitting a family member in the head with a pair of boots. He also had an active Fremont County warrant for his arrest.

10:45 a.m. 4800 Airport Road – A new Dodge Ram pickup, maroon in color, was stolen. A report is pending.

11:14 p.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A ticket was created for a tobacco problem. A report is pending.

11:51 p.m. Riverton area – A fellow living in Gillette received a phone call from an individual claiming to be from the Riverton Police Department who advised him he was being investigated. Call was bogus and a report was taken for documentation.

12:37 p.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A ticket was created for a fight. A report is pending.

12:49 p.m. 1600 block North Federal – A man in a vehicle was allegedly taking videos of customers, his vehicle was broken down. a 52-year-old man was contacted and moved along.

1:22 p.m. 1200 block North 16th East – A couple had a fight over some keys, a man’s hand was cut in the process, and a report is pending.

1:42 p.m. 900 block West Fremont – A citizen dispute over a parking spot was reported. An officer mediated a verbal dispute. No action taken.

2:04 p.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – A welfare check was requested on a Mother who could not be reached by phone. The woman was contacted and an officer learned the woman’s phone battery had died.

4:05 p.m. 1604 West Main – A counterfeit $20 bill was presented for payment. A report is pending.

4:36 p.m. 700 block North Federal. – A REDDI report was called in on a welding truck that ran a red light and was striking the curbs. Officers located the truck and stopped it after observing several traffic violations. The driver, Mack Thoman, 34, Farson failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI.

5:52 p.m. 900 block East Roosevelt – A female came to his door and asked to use a phone, he let her inside and she allegedly then stole his sword. A report is pending.

6:00 p.m. 1900 block Prairie Road – A report was received of a door open all day at an address here. A report is pending.

6:42 p.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – A caller said a female who was not wearing pants was outside screaming. Andrea Scribner, 40, Riverton was arrested for Use of a Controlled Substance.

6:49 p.m. 600 block North 9th East – A 51-year-old man on the ground was given a courtesy ride to the hospital.

7:11 p.m. 2001 West Sunset, RHS – A Report was taken on 14-year-old runaway who was entered into NCIC.

8:01 p.m. 300 block South 12th East – A four wheeler was on fire in front of a residence. The RPD assisted the Fire Department with traffic control.

8:46 p.m. 200 block North Broadway – A group of individuals was sleeping inside the ATM lobby. Three individual were identified and moved along.

9:12 p.m. 1200 block Pinecrest – A male called saying they was a red dot shining through his window. A report was taken and a possible suspect was identified and interviewed.

9:35 p.m. 1200 West Main – Numerous individuals were loitering out front and one person was sleeping in a chair. they were asked to leave and they did so.

10:03 p.m. 816 North Federal – A courtesy ride to the homeless shelter was provided for a 31-year-old male.

April 18

3:31 a.m. 700 block Eagle Drive – Agency Assist – Officers were unable to locate family members of a decedent at the address which was given.

5:18 a.m. 1000 College View Drive – A male subject sleeping in a foyer startled an employee coming to work and the man left the area. A 51-year-old male was contacted and it was determined that he had left the premises when asked to do so so no law enforcement action was taken.

6:35 a.m. 1700 block North Federal – While investigating a report of a family dispute which turned out to be verbal only, routine checks were ran on those involved and Steven C’Bearing, 29, Riverton was found to have an active Riverton City warrant for failure to appear and was arrested.

7:59 a.m. 800 block East Park Avenue – A green Oldsmobile was parked in front of a residential driveway. Officers were unable to make contact with the owner and the vehicle was towed.

10:30 a.m. 700 block North Federal, in the alley – The driver of a garbage truck reported a group of individuals threw rocks at the truck when it passed. The subjects were contacted and moved along. No damage to the truck.

10:33 a.m. 800 block North Federal – An 86-year-old lady who seemed confused and would not talk to store staff was reunited with her husband.

10:58 a.m. 2600 block Airport Drive – Someone hooked up a trailer with a snowmobile on it and drove away. At 1:30 that same afternoon Wind River Police located the trailer and snowmobile abandoned out on 17 Mile Road and the owner was able to pick it up.

12:07 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Two female subjects were seen with baby strollers in the store looking at items but not purchasing anything. Officers contacted the two a few blocks away and issued trespass notices for the business to both of them. One of them, Claudia Jenkins, 32, Riverton had two Fremont County warrants and she was taken into custody.

2:29 p.m. 800 East Jackson – A basket was found with some empty boxes inside. The basket contained boxes for a wireless speaker, cell phone charger and similar items which had possibly been shoplifted earlier but it had been there for quite some time. A report was taken.

8:02 p.m. 500 block North Federal – an individual was being disorderly at a home. A report is pending.

8:09 p.m. 816 North Federal – Quinn Duran, 31, Saint Stephens was arrested for Public Intoxication.

8:11 p.m. 1900 block North Federal – A male subject was reportedly trying to enter a store by trying to open all the doors, then he headed to the rear of the property. The fellow trying to get into the store was identified as Burl Gies, 52, Kinnear who had a Natrona County Warrant and he was arrested.

8:51 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A group of individuals was found behind McDonalds with one subject laying on the ground. Officers contacted the group and found that one, Thomas Brown, 51, Riverton had a Fremont county warrant and he was arrested. Another one identified herself as “Lena White” but no record of such a person could be found even though she insisted that was her name. When the officer asked her about a “Warren” tattoo on her neck she finally admitted her true identity. Lena Warren, 32, Arapahoe was arrested for interference.

9:29 p.m. 1200 West Main Street – An 18-year-old male and a 13-year-old female were sitting by pallets on the side of the business. They were located, issued trespass notices and moved along.

10:08 1700 block North Federal – Antonio Duran, 40 , Arapahoe was arrested for trespassing.

April 19

3:45 a.m. 300 block South 1st Street – An occupant in a home heard a loud crash coming from a basement window access and asked police for a walkthrough as they did not feel safe. A report is pending.