Riverton PD: Domestic Abuse Arrests noted; Theft; $8.8K Fraud on elderly man

Riverton Police Department Report 12/2 to 0700 hours on 12/5/22

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

December 2

9:55 a.m. 700 block North Federal – During the night someone drove through the chain which blocked a drive through lane pulling the cement support posts out of the ground – Damage estimated at +$1,000.

10:29 a.m. 1500 block Debbie Street – A man on the scene was choking a female. Joshua David, 25 from Riverton, was arrested for Domestic Abuse.

1:55 p.m. 1000 block North Federal -Daisy Norse, 27, Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication and also for a Riverton Municipal Warrant.

4:05 p.m. 700 block North Federal – Mychal Goggles, 29, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication and urinating in public. He was also issued a no trespass notice for the involved business and served an outstanding Municipal warrant for his arrest.

8:39 p.m. – Riverton Area – A woman told a deputy that she had been sexually assaulted on 11/30/22. A report was forwarded to investigators

1:18 p.m. 600 block South Federal – Dennis Lincoln, 40, Ethete, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

2:18 p.m. Ganet Drive – 14-year-old Riverton girl was cited for MIP and Domestic battery for punching her father and splitting his lip. She was then released to the custody of her grandmother

December 3

3:01 a.m. – 100 block East Sunset Drive – Robert Parra, 18, Riverton was arrested for Strangulation of a family member and Domestic battery for reportedly punching a 22-year-old female, who showed significant evidence of assault, by pulling out her hair and punching and choking her. In addition he was charged with child abuse for forcibly placing his hand over the face of a 7 month old male infant leaving visible red marks. Lastly he was charged with MIP.

3:50 a.m. 500 block South Federal Blvd. – – An officer had to swerve out of the way of a Chevrolet Silverado which was driving in the wrong lane of travel to avoid a head on collision. The vehicle had lost it’s right rear tire and was driving on the rim. When the truck was stopped the driver was identified as Sterling Black, 21, Riverton who, after testing, was charged with DWUI (bac .212) Open Container and Careless driving.

4:16 a.m. 200 North Smith Road – A small car spinning cookies in the baseball field parking lot crashed into a light pole, then drive away.

6:25 a.m. 325 South 12St. East – A silver 2015 Ford Flex was stolen while the car was warming up. License #10-36419. A report is pending

8:16 a.m. Milepost 126, Highway 26 – (Just west of Paradise Valley Road) A single vehicle crash with air bag deployment and one female subject reporting head, neck and back pain.

9:53 p.m. 500 block East Adams – A resident with a Ring doorbell witnessed a theft from a truck. A BOSS stereo system valued at $225 was stolen.

10:58 a.m. 1000 block Pioneer Avenue – A wire fraud was reported with a 72-year-old victim being scammed out of $8,800. Wells Fargo Bank is investigating. The victim was reimbursed.

10:05 p.m. 1600 North Smith Road at Webbwood – A truck ran into a powerpole, power was knocked out in the area. Assisted Fremont County Deputies.

10:43 p.m. 800 block South Federal Boulevard – Cesario Ardon-Larzo, 43, Riverton was arrested for Public intoxication and resisting (He tried to kick the responding officers) and a knife was also recovered from him. In addition he had an active Campbell county warrant for his arrest.

December 4

10:15 a.m. A dog bit victim appeared at the Riverton Emergency Room. The dog owner has been identified.

11:57 a.m. 1300 block South Federal Boulevard – Stephanie Behan, 38, Riverton was arrested for FTA on a Fremont County warrant for domestic assault.

6:45 p.m. 800 block North Federal Boulevard – Clement Eagle, 50 yoa from Arapahoe, was arrested for trespassing as he had been issued a trespass notice on a prior occasion for the involved business.

8:40 p.m. 40 p.m. Milepost 127 Highway 26 – Donovon Underwood, 20, Riverton, had an active Fremont County warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody