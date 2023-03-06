Riverton PD: Child Abuse Arrest; Home Burglary; Machete Brandished in Domestic Assault

Riverton Police Department Report from 3/3/23 through 0700 hours on 3/6/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

March 3

11:15 a.m. 100 block East Main Street – Someone cut the starter wires to a 2011 Jeep.

1:29 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A shoplifting incident was reported. No arrests were made. A report is pending.

2:45 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – A report is pending on an incident where someone was taking items out of a trash receptacle

3:40 p.m. 2200 block West Main – A family fight was reported. An adult female was advised about mediation services. A formal report pending.

3:59 a.m. 100 block Blackfoot Avenue – An officer was requested by the Department of Family Services for a home in disarray. Officers assisted DFS.

5:23 p.m. 100 block East Adams – A white Ford Fusion was struck in an alley. A report is pending

5:54 a.m. 900 block East Sunset Drive – Suspicious Circumstance – A male was reported standing outside of an apartment window. A report is pending.

7:21 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Misti Duran, 29, Arapahoe, was contacted and failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI. She also had an active Fremont County warrant for her arrest. A passenger in the vehicle, Estelle Littlethunder, 23, Riverton, also had a Fremont County warrant for her arrest and she too was taken into custody.

7:17 p.m. 1300 block Fir Street – A 47-year-old male was off his meds and agreed to let officers give him a ride to the hospital so that he could talk with a counselor.

7:35 p.m. 300 block North Federal, behind a building – Mary Headley, 20, Riverton was located and found to be highly intoxicated. She also had two Riverton warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody on the warrants and also charged with Minor Under the Influence.

9:13 p.m. Airport Road – A female flagged down an ambulance and asked for help. The RPD assisted BIA officers on this call as it was within the Reservation jurisdiction.

9:17 p.m. 1300 block Redwood Drive – Juan Gabriel, 27, Riverton was arrested for child abuse after officers determined he had hit a 9-year-old in the face causing bruising and swelling to the right side of the child’s face.

10:26 p.m. 600 block North 10th East – Titus Hill, 18, Riverton was arrested for Domestic Battery after he had pummeled another household member; and Joshua Gould, 18, Riverton was arrested for MIP/

March 4

2:34 a.m. 400 block Elizabeth Drive – An intoxicated man was allegedly threatening his mother. Cole Boyd, 28, Riverton, was found to have a Fremont County warrant for which he was arrested. The mother was not harmed.

9:48 a.m. 1000 North Federal – A hit and run crash was witnessed and the suspect vehicle fled. A report is pending.

12:03 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A woman was observed striking a man in a van. The man got out. When contacted, the victim would not cooperate with officers. No law enforcement action was taken.

12:24 p.m. 300 block East Park – Jason Quiver, 41, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication.

1:26 p.m. 700 North Federal – – Lucas Sanchez, 42, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .180.

5:38 p.m. 400 block Spruce Street – A Burglary was reported. $150 was missing and various items had been moved around in the house. When the culprit(s) left they had not closed the back door and water pipes froze and burst causing major damage to the residence. Report taken.

7:32 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Christopher Louvat, 32, Riverton was contacted and found to have a Riverton City warrant for which he was arrested.

7:54 p.m. 1200 West Main Street -A 42-year-old male who would not leave this location was contacted and issued a trespass notice for the business and left on request.

9:38 p.m.2600 block Peck Avenue – A dog left inside a vehicle outside of Mote Hall had been barking for an hour. A report is pending.

9:59 p.m. 900 block South Federal – A caller said there was a possible sexual assault underway. The Business was checked first and nothing was found to be out of place. Officers then contacted the reporting party who said d that he had had a vision” that this was going on: Report was unfounded.

11:25 p.m. 400 block North Federal – A 40-year-old female who was reportedly trying to kick in a door, was issued a trespass notice for the involved business and left the scene at the request of officers.

March 5

1:36 a.m. 600 block Eagle Drive – A caller reported a domestic dispute involving three people during which a machete was brandished and punches were thrown. Francisco Chavez, 30, Riverton was arrested for Domestic Violence for having assaulted another household member.

6:10 a.m. 1600 block Lewis Street – – A fellow had fallen and could not get up. At his request the officer kicked in the locked door to allow EMS entry.

6:24 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A $20 counterfeit bill was presented for payment. When told the bill was fake the customer paid for her purchase with a valid bill and said she had received the bill earlier from a local gas station. A report sated that the bill looked very similar to an authentic $20 bill except it did not have proper color shifting ink. Report taken.

7:16 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – An officer stood by while the motel manager evicted a 48-year-old female occupant who was not registered there.

8:10 p.m. 300 Spire Drive – A former spouse was at the address fighting over the cremated remains of a dog. It was a civil matter and not law enforcement action was taken.

8:33 p.m. 300 block North Federal – A counterfeit $10 bill was presented for payment. The 31-year-old lady who passed the bill was contacted and said she got the bill at another business in town which was verified. The owner of that business had no idea who had passed the bill or when they had passed it. Report taken.

11:11 p.m. 1300 block South Federal – A Five-year-old child was struck in the stomach by a neighbor’s 10-year-old child. There was a bruise on the victim’s stomach. A report was taken.

March 6

12:32 a.m. 300 block East Fremont – Jaeshawn Friday, 35, Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication

1:11 a.m. 1600 block West Main Street – Adelia Jenkins, 34, Arapahoe, was taken into custody on a hold from Probation and Parole and Riverton City warrants.