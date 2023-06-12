Riverton PD: Casino Vehicle Stolen; Attempted Extortion Reported; Man arrested near Kinnear after high speed chase

The Riverton Police Report

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

June 8

7:52 p.m. 600 block East Park at North 7th – A red Jeep and a black SIV collided. No injuries or road blockage

8:59 a.m. 600 block South 2nd West – A resident reported some $963.80 in suspicious charges on an account. An informational report was taken for his bank.

10:00 a.m. 200 block West Main Street – A white GMC Sierra pickup owned by the Wind River Hotel and Casino was reported stolen sometime over the night. A report is pending.

10:30 a.m. 230 West Main Street – While investigating an unrelated incident an officer made contact with Reginald Trosper, 29, Ethete and arrested him on a Fremont County warrant.

4:37 p.m. 500 block East Pershing – A man who apparently fell out of his wheelchair. The 59-year-old male refused help and was hostile towards the officer and EMS personnel and it was determined that he could care for himself.

4:50 p.m. 400 block North 7th East – Terrence Brown, 31, Ethete, was arrested for Breach of Peace and he also had a Fremont County warrant

5:03 p.m. 900 block East Lincoln – A patient left the SageWest Hospital in Lander, apparently with an IV in her arm and officials were seeking a welfare check on here. The 38-year-old woman was found at the Riverton SageWest Hospital.

5:33 pm. 1300 block Redwood – A pole on the property was struck. Officers located the 14-year-old female driver of the suspect vehicle and took a report and property owner was notified.

6:18 p.m. – 600 block East Jackson – A young man shooting a BB gun toward parked cars was contacted. An officer contacted the young man and advised him to move his target to where it would have a safe backstop.

7:49 p.m. 1100 block Forest Drive – A male sent photos to an “on line friend” who is attempting to blackmail him. The on-line “Friend” demanded $650 via Western Union or they would “Destroy” him. No money was sent and the officer assisted the RP in blocking the profile and setting tighter privacy settings and also discussed safer social media practices with him.

7:51 p.m. 800 block Rose Marie – A man threw a female’s cellphone out of the car window and when returning home allegedly started arguing with the children. Police recovered the phone and received conflicting versions of what had happened. A report was make and an officer stood by while the male gathered his things and moved out.

9:00 p.m. 400 block East Bell Ave. – A Hart electric lawnmower owned by the landlord was stolen sometime during the day. The electric lawnmower is valued at $428 and the key was not in it. A report was made.

9:51 p.m. RPD – A report was made at the police station that a woman believed her husband, who has a protection order agains him, is stalking her. A report is pending,

9:56 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A employee of the shaved ice barn reported driving by and noticing what appeared to be someone trying to break into the business. The Police contacted the owner after making sure the building was secure and advised the owner of the incident and advised them to remove any valuables from it when they are not there.

10:12 p.m. 100 block North Broadway – Jubelle Hebah, 39, Ethete was arrested for trespassing as she had been issued a trespass notice for the involved business on an earlier occasion. Upon arrival at the station she was found to be in possession of a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and so she was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

June 9

7:30 a.m. West Park Avenue – Officers observed Joshua Keele, 37, Riverton, in the 600 block of West Main and knew that there was a felony warrant for his arrest. When they attempted to stop him he fled westbound in his 2006 Mazda with officers in pursuit reaching speeds of fifty miles per hour in town and then out onto Riverview road where he reached speeds of 80mph while westbound. About a half mile east of the Kinnear store he was stopped when a FCSO deputy deployed spike strips and he was taken into custody. In addition to his Felony warrant he was also charged with Eluding.

7:52 a.m. 400 block North 7th Street East – The city’s Animal Control Officer followed a dog at large to it home and advised the dog’s owner of the city’s Dog at Large ordinance.

9:00 a.m. 800 block East Adams – A white 2007 Ford pickup had been reported stolen out of Lander on the 6th was reportedly left at this address by a group of juvenile girls several days earlier. At the request of Lander PD the vehicle was sealed and towed for their follow up.

9:50 a.m. 409 West Adams Ave. – Taja Cleveland, 33, Riverton was arrested on a three day hold for Probation and Parole.

9:54 p.m. 400 block Elk Drive – The absent owner of three cats was contacted and advised.

10:58 a.m. 1100 block West Main – A 55-year-old man walked into a business and said he needed an ambulance. The man, however refused to talk with officers.

12:44 p.m. Riverton City Park – A report was received of a man who had fallen out of his wheelchair next to another individual who was passed out with his legs extending onto a street. The 59-year-old male who fell was transported to the hospital with arm pain.

5:56 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A report was received of three subjects in the alley with a female subject tearing off the shirt of a male subject. When contacted, no one wanted to press charges. The group was split up and moved along in different directions.

8:07 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Two men were passed out in the alley. One of the two was transported by EMS to the hospital and the other was given a courtesy ride to the hospital by officers.

9:34 p.m. 700 block East Main Street – A 20-year-old male skateboarder thought he could beat traffic against a red light while eastbound across Federal at Main street. He was wrong and got his foot run over by a orange Dodge. EMS was called but he refused transport.

11:16 p.m. 800 block Cliff Ave. – Several reports of screaming were received in the area and after officers arrived they located the source and made contact with Zachariah King, 18, Riverton who continued to scream racial slurs and profanities at the officers. When he would not calm down he was arrested for Disturbance and then resisted that arrest. In addition to disturbance he was charged with Interference and MUI with a BAC of 0.108 percent. 0.08 percent is the legal limit.

June 10

4:09 a.m. SageWest Hospital – A female ran into the hospital claiming men with guns were chasing here. Officers determined that Audrey Underwood, 33, Jeffrey City, had walked to the hospital from the 200 block of East Fremont with her 3-month-old child and the “gunman” had apparently been imagined by her. She was arrested for Public Intoxication and her baby was taken into custody and released to DFS.

7:47 a.m. Comanche Court – Officers contacted Elisteanna Catha, 36, Apapahoe, and found her to be in physical control of a 2006 Chevy Blazer with numerous drug paraphernalia on view. She then failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI and possession of a controlled substance: Methamphetamine.

8:42 a.m. Airport Road – Officer contacted two men who were in a vehicle and immediately noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Canada Long, 39, Riverton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and Laterra Behan, 33, Riverton was arrested on an active City warrant.

2:00 p.m. 1200 West Main Street – A group of subjects were reportedly harassing an elderly couple as they were trying to unload their groceries. A report is pending.

2:11 p.m. 1200 West Main Street – Officers contacted Thomas Shakespeare, 40, Arapahoe and after an investigation arrested him for Interference for initially providing a false name, Possession of a controlled substance: Methamphetamine which was found to be in his possession and theft for having stolen a coat from the employee area of the store which was still in his possession.

4:11 p.m. 800 block North Federal – A subject in the drive-through lane attempted to pass a fake $100 bill. The subject had a laceration to his face and EMS was contacted. A report is pending.

6:21 p.m. 500 block East Roosevelt Ave. – A fight was reported. The fight was over when officers arrived and those involved were checked for wants. Andrea Yellowbear, 42, Riverton was found to have a Riverton City warrant and was arrested.

7:39 p.m. SageWest Hospital – A person was being aggressive with staff. Patrick Little, 41, Meeteetsee, was contacted as he was leaving the hospital and arrested on an active Riverton City warrant.

June 11

2:51 a.m. 500 block East Pershing – A man who stopped at a business for a brief moment, left his vehicle running with an 11-year-old child inside. The vehicle was stolen. Police said the vehicle was recovered and the eleven old had minor injuries but was otherwise okay. Investigation continues. The suspect fled the scene after crashing the vehicle.

11:18 a.m. 800 block North Federal – Officers made contact with Lynae Hamilton, 27, Ethete and arrested her for use of a controlled substance: Methamphetamine.

2:37 a.m. 700 block North Federal – A male subject came up to a passenger car and broke out a window. A report is pending.

6:09 p.m. 400 block East Park at North 5th Street – A vehicle was stopped for a minor traffic violation and the driver, a 15-year-old Riverton girl, was found to be in possession of marijuana for which she was charged and she was also cited for not having a driver’s license.

7:18 p.m. 600 block North Federal – A REDDI Report (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) was called in. The REDDI vehicle was located and the driver, Justine Quiver, 27, Riverton was arrested for DWUI.

8:50 p.m. 300 block North Federal – Subjects reported stole some beef jerky. An Officer contacted those involved and Shawn Antelope, 29, Ethete was cited for shoplifting jerky and Tyla Trumbull, 36, Lander was arrested on three Fremont County warrants.

June 12

800 bock North Federal – a runaway report was taken on a 17-year-old Riverton boy who was entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center)