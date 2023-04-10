Riverton PD: Boy Stabbed in the Back; Fights; Thefts

The Riverton Police Report from 4/7/23 ti 0700 hours on 4/10/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

April 7

8:44 a.m. 900 Webbwood Road – A tent was found set up near Walmart. A 52-year-old woman was found with the tent and she was moved along.

9:28 a.m. 2300 block Walnut Drive – A report was received of an attempted home break-in overnight night. A report is pending.

12:34 p.m. 1200 block Pinecrest – A report on ongoing issues with a neighbor was taken for documentation. Advice was also given.

12:45 p.m. 840 Major Avenue at the Riverton Middle School: A vehicle was rear-ended by a Jeep. A report is pending. No injuries reported.

12:47 p.m. 1600 block North Federal at Webbwood – A two vehicle crash was reported between a Ford Taurus and a Dodge Ram pickup. There was road blockage but no injuries. A report is pending.

12:53 p.m. 400 block North 4th Street West – A report was received of a girl assaulting his son at the Rendezvous School

1:32 p.m. 1700 Block North Federal – A woman reported a number of her checks were stolen from a drop box at Walmart and three of them were cashed. A report on this fraud is pending.

2:54 p.m. 2100 West Sunset – SageWest Hospital – A woman arrived at the E.R. saying she had been sexually assaulted. An investigation has been launched.

3:32 p.m. 4200 Airport Road – Job Corps – Students reported an assault. No injuries. A report is pending.

4:54 p.m. 600 block West Main – A REDDI report was called in on a vehicle swerving all over the road. The driver was contacted and admitted swerin the vehicle, but only to avoid pot holes.

5:58 p.m. 600 block North Federal – Five people were reported fighting in the alley. The fight was over when officers arrived but they did contact four of those involved and found that one of them, Cecil Walker, 50 yoa from Saint Stephens, had a Failure to Appear Fremont County warrant for DWUI sentencing and he was arrested.

5:29 p.m. 500 block East Main – A report was received of people on top of a roof. A report is pending.

7:01 p.m. 100 block South Third Street East – Caron Bell, 20, Riverton was arrested for Minor Under the Influence and when he was later searched at the station was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia which tested positive for methamphetamine residue and he as also charged with that.

7:10 p.m. 700 block North Federal – Katera Jenkins, 41, Riverton was cited for assault for reportedly hitting several other people with a laptop computer.

7:12 p.m. 100 North Broadway at East Main – A report of a male and a female hitting each other was received. A report is pending.

April 8

4:11 a.m. 501 East Main – Post Office – Four subjects were found sleeping by the postal boxes. The subjects were moved along.

6:28 a.m. 200 block East Main – A report was received of someone who had been shot. After arrival on scene, officers reported no one had been shot but a 15-year-old male had been stabbed in the back three times and would only call the officers names when they tried to talk to him. The injuries were serious and he was taken to the hospital. In course of their investigation officers contacted a number of individuals, many of whom were juveniles, and interviewed them. A 16-year-old male from Arapahoe was arrested for MUI with a BAC of .149 and the investigation continues.

8:10 a.m. 700 block East Park – An Officer contacted an individual who appeared to have been drinking (BAC later determined to be .157) and found that Rosendo Mendoza, 27 yoa from Arapahoe, had a Fremont County warrant for his arrest and took him into custody.

10:02 a.m. 300 block East Fremont – Jeremiah Howell, 24, Riverton, was arrested for Battery for pushing a 50-year-old woman into a brick wall and injuring her elbow. He also had a Riverton City warrant for failure to pay fines.

1:09 p.m. 1700 block North Federal – A theft of tax papers was reported from a locked silver Jeep Renegade. A report is pending.

2:25 p.m. Pure Gas Road along the Bike Path – A sex offense was reported and is now under investigation.

3:15 p.m. 2600 block Peck Avenue, CWC – A man with something in his pocket at the Arts Center Theatre said he was going to shoot. A 25-year-old male subject was contacted and did not have a gun. Report was taken for documentation.

4:38 p.m. 1300 block West Park Avenue – Shawn Antelope, 29, Ethete and Aaron Willow, 22, Casper were each cited for Disturbance/Fighting n Public.

6:32 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Thomas Brown, 51, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

6:47 p.m. 800 block North Federal – Randy Weber, 32, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

9:32 p.m. 100 block North Third Street East – A briefcase was reported stolen from common area of the building.

9:52 p.m. 300 block East Fremont – A 49-year-old female was issued a trespass notice.

April 9

2:08 a.m. 800 block East Main, State Park – 12-year-old Ethete girl was cited for Minor Under the Influence.

8:08 a.m. 500 block Elk Drive – A man who allegedly had been drinking all night, broke the house phone when his son attempted to call police. A report was made.

10:16 p.m. Navaho Avenue – A stolen telephone was pinged to a an address on Sierra Drive. A report is pending.

11:47 a.m. 500 block East Main at South 6th Street South – A crash was reported between a silver Toyota Highlander and a Dodge Truck that left debris in the street. A report is pending.

11:57 a.m. 800 block North Federal – A crash was reported between a Chrysler 200 and a Subaru Crosstrek. A report is pending.

1:11 p.m. 800 block North B roadway at East Sunset – A 78-year-old man who was confused was re-united with a family member.

11:13 p.m. 1100 block East Washington – A man was reportedly stabbing a camper trailer with a knife. A report is pending.

April 10