Riverton PD Blotter: Stabbing Suspect Arrested; Children taken into Protective Custody; Possible Fraud

Riverton Police Blotter 8/30/22 to 0700 hrs on 8/31/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 16-year-old female got into an argument with her 26 year old sister on Blackfoot Avenue at 10:55 a.m. over the use of an iPad. The argument escalated from name calling to the point where the 16-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed her sister twice. The Sixteen-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Condition of the victim is unknown for sure but initially did not appear to be serious.

A responding officer followed a three-year-old girl, who had been standing in the street on Oak Lane in the Wind River Estates, into her house and found it cluttered and filthy to the point that it was impossible to even walk through a large portion of it. A male infant and the three-year-old girl were taken into protective custody and Alex Waite, 38, Riverton and Heather Roof, 37, Riverton were both cited for Child abuse, neglect.

Jaime Mena, 46, Riverton, was arrested for violating a protection order by sending obscene pictures of himself to the victim. The call was made at 11:18 p.m. from t he 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard.

Echo Breece – 48, Riverton, was arrested st 1″29 a.m. on the 31st in the 900 block of Mary Anne Drive for Public Intoxication with a BA of .232.

Patrol Calls:

The theft of a $100 Samsung Galaxy AGI Cell phone is under investigation. The theft was reported at 8:04 a.m. from the 500 block of North Federal.

Sometime between the 25th and 30th someone stole a duffel bag containing welding gear from the rear of the victim’s truck where it had been parked on the street in the 200 block of South 11th East in front of his residence. The stolen property was valued at $800.00. Serial numbers for some of the equipment was available and entered NCIC.

A report of animal abuse against a resident in the 800 block of East Lincoln Avenue was lodged at 1 p.m. as dogs at that residence were tangled up in their leashes. An animal control officer untangled the dogs’ leashes and contacted the owner and counseled him on the proper use of leashes and advised him to clean up the yard after the dogs.

A Riverton resident in the 2300 block of Garnet Drive in the Cliffview Village gave up her personal information at 9:52 a.m. to a person selling items doo-to-door in that neighborhood. The information included her Drivers License number, Social Security Number, Credit Card information and her Bank Account information. A report is pending on this possible fraud. Riverton Police remind residents not to divulge personal information to someone you don’t who who contacts you in person, over the telephone or over the Internet.