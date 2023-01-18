Riverton Man Sentenced to Prison on Firearm Violations

Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper sentenced Andrew Dean Rogers, 59, of Riverton, Wyoming, for possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, to 48 months’ imprisonment (four years) with three years of supervised release and payment of a $5,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

The crime was investigated by the Cody Police Department, the Park County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case.