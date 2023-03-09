Riverton Little League starting back up

RIVERTON – One of the best parts about the snow melting and the spring weather warming up is the return of little league baseball which has reached higher and higher attendance levels over the years, especially since the fall of COVID-19. This year the Riverton Little League is looking to expand even further as they reached 30 teams last year, meaning 30 coaches and 30 assistant coaches are all looking for another season.

Registration for the Riverton Little League ends on March 17 with the first day of practice technically taking place on April 4th with a skills test for all minors and major players. Late registration takes place from March 17 – 24 with an extra $25 fee.

The Riverton Little League board stated on their Facebook page that they are “in NEED of coaches” and that anybody interested in the positions, whether their child be on the team or not, can volunteer by contacting Debbie Combs at (307)-727-6448.

On April 5th, after the skills test, there will be a draft with the majors’ draft happening at 6 PM and 7 PM for the minors. After that, a fundraising effort will take place for over one month with all the funds helping go toward everything from jerseys to equipment. All of this leads into an opening day pitch on May 1st at the fields off of Smith Road in Riverton.

For those looking to enroll their kids in Riverton Little League, or looking for more information, you can do so at this website:

https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/rivertonll?fbclid=IwAR0BR55J6HPifm20AW2Hm0UGy4YM7F24BgFw4t2w5mmGAePuJZ5cSqJSFBU