Riverton lands new head coach

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – After three straight years of football under head coach Troy Anderson the Riverton Wolverines now have new leadership to look up to now.

Mark Lenhardt, the Rock Springs High School football coach for the past four seasons, announced his resignation from the school in order to accept the Wolverines coaching job for this upcoming season.

Lenhardt originally came to Rock Springs from Torrington back in 2019 to coach in the Class 4A division for the first time. During the past four seasons the Rock Springs Tigers made it to the playoffs and finished as runner-up back in 2021 after a 10-2 record on the season.

“I have loved working with the players and the parents here,” Coach Lenhardt said in his resignation letter to the public. “My coaching staff has been amazing and they have worked so hard to make the kids better players and people.”

Lenhardt, who brought Rock Springs to their first championship game in 20 years, now looks to revamp the Wolverines who have gone 2-16 over the past two seasons and have been looking for their first regular season with a winning record since 2015 when then-coach Pat Patterson led Riverton to 5-4.

Rock Springs was 22-20 with Lenhardt at the helm and his move to Riverton now brings new life to a team that desperately needs it. This move also comes due to Coach Lenhardt and his wife, Kim, being able to work closer as well as the chance at a better opportunity for her alongside him and their growing children.

“This is a good and exciting move for our family as my wife will be able to take on a new adventure in her career as an educational facilitator and we will be able to work in the same town without the commute,” Lenhardt said in a statement. “It is also time for my kids to become a bigger priority. The last two years, I caught 15 minutes of one of Brandon’s flag football games … this new opportunity will allow me to see more of him and Bradie participating in their activities which is so important to me as a father.”

There is no word on when Coach Lenhardt will arrive here in Fremont County but he will surely be welcomed with open arms by the Riverton community that is thirsty for a winning season and a championship title.

YOU CAN READ THE FULL RESIGNATION LETTER BELOW:

Dear Rock Springs Tiger Football Family and Community Members,

I have accepted the position as the new head football coach at Riverton High School. I

have loved working with the players and the parents here and you have always been very fair

to me and allowed me to coach your kids very hard and to the best of my ability. I want to

thank Tom Jassman for giving me a shot to be a 4A head coach. Tom has been a great athletic

director and truly cares about the students at Rock Springs High School. He has not only been a

good AD, but he is truly a good man. I also want to thank the good folks at Sweetwater #2 in

Green River for giving my wife an opportunity and always being very supportive to her career

the last two years. My coaching staff has been amazing and they have worked so hard to make

the kids better players and people. I cannot thank Blaine Christensen, Casey Walker, Cooper

Palmer, Sid Chaulk, Levi Stephens, Tony Yerkovich, Jaime Christensen, Mike Swenson, Jami

Wiseman and Jeremy Main enough for their service in Tiger Football the past four seasons.

There has been great support from the junior high coaching staff and administration and they

are in this for the right reasons. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank the players for

their hard work and dedication to do their very best. We practice long, demand maximum

effort and challenge them in many ways which has led to some success over the last four years.

The hardest part about moving on is that you feel as though you are letting people down that

you greatly care about and for that I am truly sorry. I love these players, parents and coaches

which have made my life so fulfilling and hopefully they can take something from our

experience together to enhance their lives and future.

This is a good and exciting move for our family as my wife will be able to take on a new

adventure in her career as an educational facilitator and we will all be able to work in the same

town without the commute. For a large part of Kim’s and my marriage she has had to move

where my opportunities existed and it is time for her career to become more important and

watch her chase her career dreams as well. It is also time for my kids to become a bigger

priority. The last two years, I caught 15 minutes of one of Brandon’s flag football games and this

new opportunity will allow me to see more of him and Bradie participating in their activities

which is so important to me as a father. I cannot reiterate how proud I was to be your coach the

last four years and wish the Tigers nothing but the best in the future.

Go Tigers!

Mark Lenhardt