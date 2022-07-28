Riverton Lady Wolverines Swimming Preview

The Riverton Lady Wolverines Swimming season is almost here. First practice is scheduled for August 15th and then first meet is on August 26-27th in Lander. This will be a road tested team because they will have 12 road meets and only two home meets this season. Below is the schedule for the Lady Wolverines this season.

Date Opponent Time 8/15 First Practice 8/26-27 @ Lander Pent 10:00 9/1 @ Cody Dual 5:00 9/2 @ Green RIver Invite 4:00 9/9 @ Cody Invite 4:00 9/10 @ Powell Invite 11:00 9/16 Riverton Invite 4:00 Worland, Cody, Powell, Pinedale 9/17 @ Green River Invite 10:00 9/23 @ Lander Invite 4:00 9/24 @ Worland Invite 10:00 10/1 @ Pinedale Invite 10:00 10/6 Lander & Rawlins 4:00 Senior Night 10/14-15 @ Laramie Invite TBD 10/21-22 Conference @ Buffalo 4:00 10/27 Last Chance @ Lander 4:00 11/4-5 State @ Laramie TBD