Riverton Lady Wolverines Swimming Preview

The Riverton Lady Wolverines Swimming season is almost here. First practice is scheduled for August 15th and then first meet is on August 26-27th in Lander. This will be a road tested team because they will have 12 road meets and only two home meets this season. Below is the schedule for the Lady Wolverines this season.
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Time
|
8/15
|
First Practice
|
8/26-27
|
@ Lander Pent
|
10:00
|
9/1
|
@ Cody Dual
|
5:00
|
9/2
|
@ Green RIver Invite
|
4:00
|
9/9
|
@ Cody Invite
|
4:00
|
9/10
|
@ Powell Invite
|
11:00
|
9/16
|
Riverton Invite
|
4:00
|
Worland, Cody, Powell, Pinedale
|
9/17
|
@ Green River Invite
|
10:00
|
9/23
|
@ Lander Invite
|
4:00
|
9/24
|
@ Worland Invite
|
10:00
|
10/1
|
@ Pinedale Invite
|
10:00
|
10/6
|
Lander & Rawlins
|
4:00
|
Senior Night
|
10/14-15
|
@ Laramie Invite
|
TBD
|
10/21-22
|
Conference @ Buffalo
|
4:00
|
10/27
|
Last Chance @ Lander
|
4:00
|
11/4-5
|
State @ Laramie
|
TBD