Riverton Lady Wolverines Swimming Preview

The Riverton Lady Wolverines Swimming season is almost here. First practice is scheduled for August 15th and then first meet is on August 26-27th in Lander. This will be a road tested team because they will have 12 road meets and only two home meets this season. Below is the schedule for the Lady Wolverines this season.

 

Date

Opponent

Time

    
 

8/15

First Practice

      
 

8/26-27

@ Lander Pent

10:00

    
 

9/1

@ Cody Dual

5:00

    
 

9/2

@ Green RIver Invite

4:00

    
 

9/9

@ Cody Invite

4:00

    
 

9/10

@ Powell Invite

11:00

    
 

9/16

Riverton Invite

4:00

Worland, Cody, Powell, Pinedale

  
 

9/17

@ Green River Invite

10:00

    
 

9/23

@ Lander Invite

4:00

    
 

9/24

@ Worland Invite

10:00

    
 

10/1

@ Pinedale Invite

10:00

    
 

10/6

Lander & Rawlins

4:00

Senior Night

  
 

10/14-15

@ Laramie Invite

TBD

    
 

10/21-22

Conference @ Buffalo

4:00

    
 

10/27

Last Chance @ Lander

4:00

    
 

11/4-5

State @ Laramie

TBD

    

 

 