Riverton High School Auditorium designs unveiled

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, The Ranger Managing Editor

Fremont County School District #25 leaders reviewed engineering designs for Riverton High School’s (RHS) new auditorium earlier this month. If all goes as planned, construction could begin as early as this fall, with completion in September 2024, according to Dan Odasz, president of Plan one Architects.

The nail biter is the cost. The project is estimated to cost about $1 more than was allocated by the state in 2018, and while legislators approved $24 million to cover inflationary costs for such projects during the last session, the money can’t be awarded until final bids come in. “That’s what we’re hoping the state will acknowledge, and increase that amount,” Odasz told the school board.

Some of the changes to the designs include a smaller corridor on the addition, which allowed designers to increase the seating capacity from 500 to 545. The designs also come with several alternates that the district may choose to add on and pay for with local dollars, including a covered entrance, an addition to house band and drama classroom space, an orchestra shell, motorized rigging, a pipe batten and lighting control and distribution in the drama classroom, and a loop video and audio overflow/back of house video displays and distribution – which would create something of a green room back stage. The district has saved about $1.8 million for some of those potential project upgrades.

Odasz told the board that district leaders and the engineering team are working with the state on some of those alternate upgrades. Currently, when a school district adds such space onto a construction project, it has to pay for it on an average square foot cost. In this case, the square feet located in the auditorium portion – with high ceilings and other costly fixtures, are much more than the proposed added classroom space. “It’s just four walls with a roof,” Odasz said. “So you can see why it’s less expensive than the auditorium [square footage].”

The district is using a “construction management at-risk” model for design and building the facility. Sampson Construction is expected to call for bids and issue a full contract price for approval in August.