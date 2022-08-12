Riverton Golf begins fall season

The Riverton High School got started on Wednesday and Thursday in Star Valley and Jackson. On the girls side Tylynn McDonald lead the way through the first two days shooting a 96 in Star Valley and then a 98 in Jackson for a total of 194 which was good for fourth. Aspen Ablard shot a 96 in Star Valley and a 120 in Jackson for a total of 216. Right behind her was Anika Stanley who shot a 103 in Star Valley and then a 114 in Jackson for a total of 217.  They placed 11th and 12th respectively . On the boy’s side Parker Paxton lead the way shooting a 66 in Star Valley and a 71 in Jackson for a total of 137. Kyler Graham took sixth with a score of 73 in Star Valley and then a  84 in Jackson for a total of 157. Below is the full results of the Snake River Shootout 

 