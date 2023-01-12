Riverton game vs Cheyenne East, CWC home game CANCELED

UPDATE: The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines games against Cheyenne East has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 28th. The schedule for those make-up games is listed below

The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines were scheduled to travel down to Cheyenne East High School today for games at 6 PM and 7:30 PM today but after road conditions did not get any better overnight the game has been downgraded to CANCELED.

At the moment no make-up date has been scheduled but stay tuned for more information about that. Currently the Riverton basketball teams only have one game scheduled the rest of the week with their home games against Cody at 3 PM and 4:30 PM. Both of those games can be heard on 93.9 KTAK and watched live on WyoToday’s YouTube page.

Shortly after Riverton and Cheyenne East’s games were canceled it was announced that CWC also canceled their home game tonight with no make-up game scheduled at the moment either.

Stay tuned to CWC.edu as well as WyoToday.com for more information on those games as well.

RESCHEDULED GAME TIMES @ CHEYENNE EAST:

12:00 Girls JV @ Main Gym

12:00 Boys Sophs @ Aux. Gym

1:30 Boys JV @ Main Gym

1:30 Girls Sophs @ Aux. Gym

3:00 Girls Varsity @ Main Gym

3:00 Boys Fresh @ Aux. Gym

4:30 Boys Varsity @ Main Gym