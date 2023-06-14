Riverton finds their new girls’ basketball coach

RIVERTON – After a season that did not go according to plan for the Riverton Lady Wolverines the decision was made by head coach Travis McIntosh to step down and let someone else take over the reins. After nearly a month of interviews and deciding who that next coach should be the Riverton High School (RHS) athletic department has finally made their choice.

Mike Bozner was the name that ended up being called, which exhilarated the Rock Springs native who has lived in Riverton for the past year and a half.

“I was really excited when I got the news,” Coach Bozner said in an interview immediately following the announcement. “I’ve been coaching some of the girls individually and have been since last July, so I followed the team around and saw six or seven away games and most home games.”

Bozner’s family is rooted in Rock Springs and basketball, dating all the way back to his grandparents who were born and raised near the old coal mines. Bozner’s father graduated from Rock Springs High School in the 60s before playing college ball at the University of Utah, the same school Bozner played at after he graduated from Rock Springs in 1982. In between those two trips, Bozner’s Uncle Rich also found his way into college basketball when he played at the University of Wyoming in the 70s.

“We all love basketball,” Coach Bozner said about his family. “My dad was a big influence in my life, he taught me the game. I spent hours in the gym going through the motions in high school and he helped me learn to love the game and teach the game.”

Now Coach Bozner is going to be able to put those lessons to the test as he takes over a Lady Wolverines team that went 3-20 last year, only beating their cross-county rivals, Cheyenne South and Bear Lake, Idaho.

Right away Bozner wasted no time getting his girls together for practices and one-on-ones, preaching defense and passing drills to help alleviate turnovers which plagued the team during the last year.

“The whole summer is going to be devoted, not to a new offense but, transition play, defense, rebounding,” Coach Bozner said. “I’m going to teach them that side of the ball. We’re going to be rebounding, we’re feeding lanes, we’re going to push the floor and I promise you’ll see a huge change in these girls … It’s an exciting time.”

Last season the Lady Wolverines ranked in the bottom four of Class 4A basketball in scoring (33 points per game), shooting (23.9%) and rebounding (25.9 rebounds per game). According to Coach Bozner, all of that needs to change if the girls want to sniff a conference championship, which he believes the girls can win soon.

Coach Bozner knows what it takes to get to the championship game because he’s been on the sideline of one before, back in Rock Springs where he sat as a varsity assistant coach for the boys’ team. Both prior to and after that season, Bozner has been president and coach of junior league programs, traveling teams and helped coach individuals in his free time.

Because of all of this, Coach Bozner believes he knows what needs to be done to help the Lady Wolverines get back in the conversation that teams like Cody and Cheyenne East.

“I’m an X’s and O’s guy,” Bozner stated multiple times. “I started breaking down films when I was ten years old … that’s helped me learn to teach the game. That also helped me understand these girls that are very talented and yet, in many instances, they didn’t show it last year.”

Based off the film, as well as what Bozner saw when he attended games all season last year, he identified that Riverton’s turnover problem is going to have to be the first domino to fall if the girls want to start advancing in the right direction.

“We have to be able to pass the ball,” Coach Bozner said bluntly. “We’re going to start working on that now. They need to learn how to feed the post … they always throw to the defensive side and they were never taught to throw to the open hand, so we have to work on that. We have a lot of work to do, they need to learn how to lead people and we’ve got drills we’ve been working on and as we continue to go we will continue to get better at that.”

Much of the summer will be spent hitting the court and practicing but Bozner also believes that the girls, as well as any basketball player, are made in the summer months with tournaments like Shoshoni’s Hot Summer Nights three-on-three tournament or this week’s Central Wyoming College Lady Rustler basketball camp tournaments.

By: Shawn O’Brate