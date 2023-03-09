Riverton falls on day one to vengeful Plainsmen

CASPER – The basketball season has officially reached its final stretch as the 3A and 4A Wyoming State Basketball Tournaments tipped-off Thursday with the only team out of Fremont County competing is the Riverton Wolverines. Riverton High School (RHS) entered the tournament as the two-seed from the West after falling inches short in the 4A Regional Championship game last week against Star Valley. With that said, they were slight favorites over their first opponent: the Laramie Plainsmen, a team that RHS beat by 25 earlier this season.

Despite that, Laramie opened up with all the momentum and out RHS in a hole early. A couple three-pointers and some free throw attempts allowed Laramie to take a 16-7 lead midway through the first quarter. But, after a small scoring streak that included tough shots by both Parker Paxton and Darrick DeVries, the Wolverines would cut the lead down to 16-14 as the first quarter ended.

Quickly Riverton got into the game with an insane 360° lay-up by DeVries but the Plainsmen put away any chance of the Wolverines’ getting a lead for the first time after tying it at 16-16. They would go on to score the next nine points and build a 35-20 lead before the end of the second quarter.

Halfway through the third quarter the Wolverines would etch back to within 10 points but with just under two minutes Riverton’s leading scorer and momentum making machine, DeVries, got called for his third foul on a block. At the end of the third the lead had been cut by half with Laramie entering the final quarter up seven, 46-39, with all the energy on Riverton’s side of the ball thanks to some stellar play calls by head coach Beau Sheets.

Right off the bat, DeVries scored his 19th points of the game to start the fourth and bring it within five points. But, Laramie would answer with a three-pointer that would then be immediately responded to by Paxton from beyond the arc.

With under three minutes to go DeVries would foul out, sending one of Laramie’s best players to the foul line where he would sink both of them to give the Plainsmen a six-point lead with 2:48 to go. A missed three by RHS and a quick foul by Sheets sent another strong free throw shooter to the line where he would drop both shots through the net to bring it to an eight-point lead for Laramie.

Without DeVries on the court the lead expanded to ten points and RHS searched for anyone that could score and score quickly, but it was too little too late as fouls were needed to even keep the idea of a win in mind for Coach Sheets and his team.

DeVries fouled out with nineteen points, tying Paxton for the most points in the game by a Wolverine as only five other players scored and none of them more than five points. The RHS team’s 34.8% shooting percentage was just not up to snuff against Laramie’s Neil Summers who finished with a double-double (22 points, 18 rebound).

Riverton’s loss marked the third loss out of three games from the 4A West, this one stinging especially badly as the Wolverines were favored to get out of the first round with a win.

The Wolverines then looked at the third place game as the best finish for them this season. The next day they would find themselves facing off against Cody to stay alive one more day.

BY: Shawn O’Brate