The Riverton Wolverines lost to Laramie in the first round of the State Class 4A Basketball Championships on Thursday, but came back to win two in a row and capture the Consolation Championship with an exciting four point win over Star Valley, 63-59 on Saturday. On Friday, the Wolverines knocked off top-seeded Thunder Basin 48 to43 to advance to the Consolation finals. Congratulations Wolverines.