Riverton Councilors to act on Street Reconstruction Bid

The Riverton City Council Tuesday evening will consider two liquor license transfers, one for the Rivercity Bar on South Federal and the other for Hilltop Liquors on West Main. Councilors will act on the third and final reading for the annexation of the JAC Addition at South Railroad and West Monroe, and a first reading will be held on an ordinance that spells out the procedures for excavating property within the city’s rights of way.

A bid award is up for discussion for the Davis Lane Reconstruction project, with 71 Construction the only bidder at $1.8 million. The engineers estimate was $1.6 million with the higher amount, according to the city Public Works Director Brian Eggleston , “attributed to the volatility and unpredictability of our economy”. In other business a memorandum of understanding will be reviewed between the city and Riverton Babe Ruth Baseball and the 307 Baseball Academy to use the city owned field at the northwest corner of Major and West Sunset.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Riverton city Hall’s council chambers.

The agenda is copied below: