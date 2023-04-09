Riverton Council Work Session Tuesday to hear Community Contract Funding Requests

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night will hear presentations for the 2023-24 Community Contract for Services funding requests. Agencies and organizations seeking funding include:

Central Wyoming CATS • Child Development Services of Fremont County • Eagle’s Hope Transitions Center • Family & Community Support Team • Injury Prevention Resources • Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County, aka Youth Services • Legion Post 19 Riverton Raider’s Baseball • PAWS for Life • ‘R’ Recreation • Riverton Adult Softball Association • Riverton Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center • Riverton Little League • Riverton Senior Citizens Center • Riverton Swim Club • Riverton Volunteer Firemen • Volunteers of America • Wind River Heritage Center.

Below is a chart indicating past approved amounts and requests for this coming fiscal year: