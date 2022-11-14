Riverton Council to meet Tuesday; Retirement Recognition on Tap

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. with a rather light agenda, including a retirement recognition for Building Inspector Dave Paskett, a public hearing and consideration of the sale of a parcel at the airport business park, a bid award for a sewer line replacement and a bid award for the replacement of a waste water treatment plant inflow pump. A small business proclamation will also be presented followed by council committee reports and a council member’s roundtable. The agenda is copied below:

11-15-22 Regular Council Meeting Packet