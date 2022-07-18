Riverton Council to Amend Reckless Animal Owner Ordinance

The Riverton City Council meets Tuesday night in regular session with a Retirement Recognition, the fiscal year 20-21 Audit Report, Bid awards for two vehicles and a crack sealer, and a public hearing on proposed ordinance 2022-07 concerning Reckless Animal Owners. Under the ordinance, any owner who is found to have violated this Chapter at least three (3) or more times in an eighteen (18) month period, may be declared a reckless animal owner.”

The meeting may be viewed on Riverton Cable Channel 191, The city’s Facebook and YouTube Channels.

The agenda is copied below: