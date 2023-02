The Riverton City Council will meet tonight at City Hall with a full agenda. Action items include the second reading of a rezone of Woodridge Estates, consideration of an airport crack seal project contract, airport improvement program grant applications for a taxiway project, a grant application for the Airport Road, discussion on a wastewater treatment plant centrifuge project and a quarterly fiscal health report. The meeting Is at 7 p.m. at the council chambers at Riverton City Hall.