Riverton Council set Special Meeting to Approve FY 2022-23 Budget Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will meet in a special session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon for a public hearing and adoption of the city’s Fiscal year 2002-23 Budget

According to a memorandum from City Administrator Tony Tolstedt, development of the FY 2023 City of Riverton Annual Budget began in March. Since that time, multiple meetings and extensive analysis have led to a proposed budget that totals $30,403,009 for FY 2023. Of this $13,564,696 is from capital expenditures, The General fund accounts for 29% of the total FY 2023 budget with the remaining 71% derived from the other City funds. City funds recommendations are as follows:

General: $8,880,885

Water: $3,134,565

Wastewater: $3,170,420

Sanitation: $3,021,160

Airport: $6,886,677

911 Fund: $30,000

Economic Development: $902,500

1% Fund: $2,900,000

Air Service: $1,325,000

Senior Endowment: $83,000

Riverton Rendezvous: $66,000

Rendezvous Games: $2,802

Debt Service accounts for $479,010 of the proposed budget. It is included in the respective fund totals.