Riverton Council Set Special Meeting for Budget Adjustments

The Riverton City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall for a year-end Budget Adjustment. According to a memorandum from Mia Harris, the city’s Finance Director, Per statutory requirements, staff must review the fiscal year budget before yearend and recommend appropriation adjustments to the governing body if cost centers have been or will be over-expended. Line item transfers and funds allocated by the Council through the budget adoption process cover the changes. The fund changes and the agenda are copied below: