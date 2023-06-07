Riverton council passed minimum age to purchase tobacco Tuesday night on First Reading

The Riverton City Council followed through on a discussion held last month and increased the minimum age to purchase tobacco, vape products and electronic cigarettes to 21. It was the first reading of a new city ordinance that will bring the city’s code into line with state and federal law. Mayor Tim Hancock said the council would not deal with regulating products such as Delta 8 and other similar cannabis products as he was told by St. Rep. Ember Oakley that the Joint judiciary Interim Committee is looking into legislation on a statewide basis.

In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, an amended easement for the relocated Riverton Modelers Park was approved. The modelers park will be located on land just north of Central Wyoming Regional Airport’s Runway 28. Councilors also approved a lease agreement for a crop dusting service to have a base at the airport. The council was reminded of the Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo that begins Friday at the fargrounds. It is Wyoming’s second largest rodeo in terms of contestants with over 600 participants expected.