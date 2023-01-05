Riverton Council Made Decisions on 2023 Financial Institutions, Newspaper, Senior Citizens Endowment, etc.

One of the first duties of the Riverton City Council at its first meeting of the year was to confirm, by resolution, statutory requirements. They did so Tuesday night.

Here’s the list:

Official Depositories:

Statutorily, the City of Riverton shall designate official depositories by approval of the governing body. This resolution addresses applications received from financial institutions requesting to be named a depository by a certified resolution of the Board of Directors

• Bank of the West

• Central Bank and Trust

• First Interstate Bank

• Wells Fargo Bank

• Wyoming Community Bank

Official Means of Publication

NOTE: Pursuant to statutory regulations, the City of Riverton is required to designate a newspaper as the official means of publishing documents such as public meeting notices, minutes, salaries, etc. The Ranger is the only periodical in the community that has the basic standards required by statute to receive such a designation.

• The Ranger newspaper

Senior Citizens and Community Center Endowment Board

NOTE: The approved resolution 1460 designates a member of the City Council to serve on the board who is appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the council. Previously, it was the chair of the Finance Committee who assumed this role.

• Councilmember Lindsey Cox

City Council Meeting Calendar for 2023

NOTE: Municipal Code 2.04.070 states, “The regular meeting of the city council shall be held on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, commencing at seven p.m., in council chambers or at such other location within the city as may be necessary due to limitations of space or other reasons; provided, when such meeting falls on a legal holiday, such meeting shall be held on the next succeeding business day.” Discussion: The first Tuesday of July in 2023 falls on the Independence Day holiday. Consequently, the city council needs to designate a replacement date and time for its regular business meeting. As communicated above, municipal ordinance requires that meetings displaced by legal holidays shall be held on the succeeding business day. In the case of the first meeting in July 2023, the succeeding business day is Wednesday, July 5th.