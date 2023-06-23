Riverton Council: Councilors approve age hike for tobacco/vape use; Reject grant application for EV Charging Station

The Riverton City Council Tuesday Night honored City Clerk and Human Resources Director Kristin Watson who has resigned her position here to take a job in Converse County Government. Watson is a 13-year employee of the city. During the meeting, former city administrator Tony Tolstedt, who now lives in Tennessee, appeared via a video link to congratulate Watson and wish her well in her new position.

The city council also approved a measure to reestablish the position of City Clerk and Treasurer. Those functions currently exist, but in different offices. Under the reorganization, Mayor Tim Hancock said Administrative Services Director Mia Harris would serve in both positions, with additional support from an assistant clerk-treasurer.

In other business, Jack Schmidt was named an alternate to the City’s half-cent tax economic development committee known as EDGE (Evolve, Diversify and Grow our Economy). Schmidt replaces Cody Beers as an alternate. Beers was elevated to the EDGE Committee after a resignation. Members of EDGE serve a two-year term, beginning January 1st and ending on December 31st of the second calendar year or at the pleasure of the Riverton City Council, pursuant to appointments made by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council, according to a memo from City Administrator Kyle Butterfield.

A second appointment was confirmed by the council, that of Hal Heron to a second three -year term on the Wind River Visitors Council. Currently, Heron’s positions with the WRVC include: executive committee, secretary and compensation committee person. A total of four individuals applied for the position.

Councilors approved on second reading an updated ordinance to increase the age to possess or use Tobacco or Vaping products from 18 to 21 years of age. According to Butterfield in a memo to the council members, “President Trump signed legislation amending the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to raise the federal minimum age for the sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. This legislation, known as “Tobacco 21” or “T21,” makes it illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product—including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes—to anyone under 21. The city’s updated ordinance brings it into alignment with both the Federal and State laws.

Councilors also approved on first reading Ordinance No 23-007. Butterfield said the update ordinance “clarifies language related to the position of clerk and changes references to the position of Finance Director to City Treasurer. These revisions are consistent with the requirement of state statute.”

A resolution approving a grant application to fund a new master plan for Central Wyoming Regional Airport was approved. The $534,000 grant would be funded mostly by the Federal Aviation Administration at $501,069, the state of Wyoming Aeronautics Division for $20,042 and the city for $13,363. The last update of the master plan was done in 2011 and city officials said it was time for it to be replaced. Earlier this month, following an application process, Jviation, Inc. was selected to conduct the new master plan.

A grant application that had already been submitted for electric vehicle charging stations for city hall and at the airport was defeated on a tie 3-3 vote. Mayor Hancock had recused himself from the discussion to avoid a potential conflict of interest. He said he was friends with the project’s private sponsor and did not want that friendship to influence his vote. The city’s application was made to U.S. Department of Transportation’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Opportunity, as described at the last council meeting by Public Works Director Brian Eggleston. He said there was a time element to have the grant submitted and if not approved, he said the grant application would be withdrawn. As background, Eggleston said the city had been approached by Patrick Lawson, the president of Wild West EV with the proposal in which he would provide the $120,000 match of funding for the charging stations. When the vote was taken, the Ayes were Councilors Peranteaux, Larson and Cox, the Nays were Councilors Bailey, Borders, and Sailsbury.

In one final bit of business, City Administrator Kyle Butterfiled noted the passing of long -time community member Jim Davis, a former city council and school board member and past director of the chamber of commerce and a man who was involved in many community organizations.