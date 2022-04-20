Riverton Council: City Park improvements and Multi-Family Zoning changes not ready for Prime Time

Two of the agenda items on the Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday night will need more consideration before action is taken. The two items include proposed improvements at City Park and the R-4 Multi-Family zone adjustments. Mayor Richard Gard and City Administrator Tony Tolstedt recapped the meeting on WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program Wednesday morning.

A citizen’s request was presented to expand the Tyler Ray Apodaca Memorial Skate Park at City Park. Matt Wright advanced a proposal to remove the old tennis courts adjacent to the skate park to allow for a “beginners” or flat skate course. The proposal also included some basketball hoops and dual use courts for pickle-ball and corn hole games. Mayor Richard Gard suggested additional input from city residents would be needed before any changes could be voted on. He asked city staff to come up with a survey instrument to gather the public’s opinions.

In the other major discussion from the meeting, members of the City Planning Commission were on hand to discuss recommended changes to the R-4 zoning guidelines. The purpose was to clean up the language and define the regulations better for developers who could choose to build and or develop lands in Riverton. The R-4 Zoning relates only to multi-family units like apartments or multiplex buildings. Considerable discussion was also heard on the need for adequate parking for any new development and this item will be brought back to the council once those recommendations are finalized.

In other actions,

• Approved was the removal of a requirement in ordinance to have a special variance for the sale and storage of propane on any business on Federal or Main St. in Riverton. This second reading was approved, and if passed on third reading at the next meeting, the ordinance amendments would eliminate the need for the variance and un-complicate the process for the business owner.

• The proposal to hang a second piece of billboard-sized art on the east side of City Hall was discussed and approved unanimously. The proposers, Hal Heron and Mike Martin, have hung some 18 large art pieces all over Riverton from regional museum billboards and promotion signage and hope to continue to do so, bringing artistic inspiration to the community.

• Several people were recognized for their contributions to the upkeep of Riverton and discussions were had about the “Earth Day” cleanup that will begin at the City Hall on the morning of April 22. From there, teams will be dispatched at both ends of Federal Blvd. to start the process. See the WyRiverton.com website for details or the City of Riverton’s website.