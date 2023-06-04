Riverton City Council Tuesday to consider Fireworks Application

The Riverton City Council meets in Regular session on Tuesday with eight action items, including a fireworks application from Riverton Little League for June 22, an appointment to the city’s EDGE half-cent tax committee, a public hearing on first reading of an ordinance for the Underage Purchase, Use, or Possession of Tobacco, an amended easement for the Modelers Park on the north side of the airport, an aerial applicator lease agreement, awarding of a bid for a new vehicle and a right of way for a communications company.

The meeting begins at 6:45 with a Finance Committee meeting followed at 7 p.m. by the regular council meeting at City Hall. The agenda is copied below: