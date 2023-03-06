Riverton City Council to consider Utility Rate Increases

The Riverton City Council on Tuesday will consider Utility Rate Increases for city services, in line with a consultant’s recommendation to keep the systems in good working order.The council will also review its goals for the next year.

According to the agenda, In 2018, the City hired an independent consulting firm to analyze the City’s current utility rate structure and associated costs. The analysis determined what funding levels utilities will need to fund needed system development, refurbishment, repair, maintenance, operation, and ongoing sustainability. The professional recommendation of the consultant was to change the rate structure and bring pricing up to a level sufficient to support the current expenses associated with the utility infrastructure. The report recommended annual rate increases to support ongoing and future costs.

As such, the staff is recommending the council approve Resolution No. 1468 supporting a 3% utility rate increase to the Water Fund, Resolution No. 1469 supporting a 3% increase to the Wastewater Fund, and Resolution No. 1470 supporting a 2% increase to the Sanitation Fund, based on the 2018-2019 comprehensive rate study.

The proposed rate structure and pricing approval would provide an additional estimated $80,850 to the water fund, $71,370 to the wastewater fund, and $70,050 to the sanitation fund based on FY23 revenue projections.

The complete agenda, and utility rate tables, are copied below: