Riverton City Council Liaison Appointments Announced

At Tuesday’s First Meeting of the Year, a number of appointments were confirmed for council and community members to sit on various city board and commissions.

City Council Liaison Appointments:

Mayor Tim Hancock

• Fremont County Association of Governments

• Fremont County Commission

• Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy Committee (EDGE)

Councilman Mike Bailey

• Wind River Visitors Council

• Fix Our Roads Citizen Committee

Councilman Kyle Larson

• Finance Committee

• Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District

Councilwoman Karla Borders

• PAWS Board

• Finance Committee

Councilman Dean Peranteaux

• Airport Board

• FCSD 25 Recreation Board

Councilwoman Lindsey Cox

• Senior Center Endowment Board

• FCSD 25 Recreation Board

• Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy Committee (EDGE)

Councilwoman Kristy Salisbury

• Tribal Liaison

• Finance Committee

• Riverton Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center

Citizen appointments by Mayor Hancock to Various City Boards and Commissions:

Evolve, Diversify, and Grow our Economy Committee (EDGE):

• Jeremy Hughes

• Janet Winslow

• Leonard Kosirog

• Marissa Selvig

• Ryan Preston

• Mary Axthelm

• Eric Carr

• Josh Saltsgaver – Alternate

• Cody Beers – Alternate

City Planning Commission:

• Kristine Anderson

• Bethany Baldes

• Autumn Williams

Rendezvous Balloon Committee:

• Cary Fike

• Patricia Newlin

• Gerri Boesch

• Andy Samuelson

•Carla Kelley

• Morgan Miller

Tree Board

• Tammy Shroyer

• Bart Ringer

• Barb Yates