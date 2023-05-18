Riverton City Council Grilled WRVC on Budget Request

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night approved a just over one-million-dollar budget for the Wind River Visitors Council after more than an hour-long debate. Visitors Council Executive Director Helen Wilson had originally presented the budget on May 2nd, but its adoption was delayed while the council studied the details. Questions centered around how the Visitors Council spends its budget to promote tourism in Riverton and in the Wind River Country and about the Tourism Asset Development program, or TAD, in which funds are given to each community in the Joint Powers agreement for their own marketing use.

Wilson said the budget for 2023-24 totals $1,018,182. She said that is the amount the optional tax brought in during the last fiscal year.

The TAD program is unique to lodging tax boards in Wyoming, as the WRVC is the only one with such a give-back. Wilson noted the visitors council sends 25 percent of its revenues back to the communities, based on how much each community has contributed to the tax. For the first time, lodging revenues collected in Dubois surpassed those from Riverton. Wilson said Dubois would receive $95,562 for Tourism Asset Development this coming fiscal year. Riverton will receive $81,837; Lander is slated to get $76,754 with Shoshoni earmarked for $10,400 and Hudson to receive $5,200.

City Council Member Kristy Salisbury said that Riverton does not have as many attractions as other areas of the county, and she asked if Riverton’s share of the TAD grant could be increased. In reply, Wilson said “it would be a struggle to increase TAD in one community and not the others.” On that point, Wilson said she’d be happy to sit town with local officials to review marketing plans for Riverton. She said the Visitors Council markets the diversity of each community in the county and said she could give guidance on funding that can be best used to market Riverton’s attractions. In explaining diversity, Wilson said the Visitors Council urges visitors to “spend a day here, and a day there.” She also said “Local foods fall under tourism these days as travelers are looking to shop for local things and enjoy local foods. She also said she was working with the Wyoming Office of Tourism on a Riverton specific itinerary. Wilson noted that “Castle Gardens is a gem and she said she’d like to see the 1838 Rendezvous Site built up to be a destination.” She also said the move of the WyRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center into the Wind River Heritage Center on South Federal “was a great move, it will enhance the museum and present lots of opportunities.”

Councilor Mike Bailey asked a question about the salaries now being paid to the WRVC staff. One of Riverton’s representatives on the WRVC, Hal Heron, said for decades the operation of the council was done by its marketing agency, McCormick Marketing. He said the council wanted to save more money by bringing in-house stall rather than a consultant. So, he said, he investigated what other individuals around the state in Wilson’s position were making, “and I discovered we were underpaying our executive-director quit a bit. So that’s when we looked at maybe providing a bonus.”

Salisbury said Riverton needs more funds to pursue statewide sporting events and build up local sports infrastructure. She noted the youth soccer events held in the city bring in hundreds of people.

One of Riverton’s appointed members on the Visitors Council, Julie Buller, said she thought the WRVC could spend more on asset development then marketing “or promoting the normal touristy type deals.” She asked what Riverton could develop in that regard. “That’s the conversation we need to be having. We need to draw in conventions and such.”

Another member of the Visitors Council Board, Kip Post of Riverton, who represents Fremont County, said there’s been a lack of communication from the Joint Powers Communities. “We haven’t, as board members, gotten much direction, we need to know in advance what each community wants us to do.”

That brought up another issue. Wilson said the TAD grant recipients are supposed to let the visitors council know how their money was used and where it was spent and the results of those efforts, but she said “we’re not getting clean reports from the recipients.” Despite that issue, Wilson said she likes the idea of local communities having say in how those dollars are spent.

Mayor Tim Hancock noted that the Visitors Council, per the Joint Powers Agreement, is supposed to be providing quarterly reports to the communities. “But we only seem to see you when its budget time,” he said. Wilson said she would put the council on her mailing list for the WRVC meeting packets and reports, so you can be better informed. Hancock then thought out loud that perhaps the city should get the regular quarterly updates from their appointed members, Buller and Hal Heron, who could then relay the city’s interests to the entire board.

WyRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center representative Janet Winslow took a few minutes to update the council on how the TAD grants have been distributed in Riverton. “We give out 13 -$1,000 awards each year, but we also award more grant funds to events such as the Rendezvous Balloon Rally, $10,000; Rendezvous City Beef Roundup, $5,000; The Riverton Youth Soccer Club $6,000 for their big tournament; and the Fremont Air Service Team $10,000. We’ve supported these events as they also benefit other areas of the county,” Winslow said. She said they are also working with the balloon club to generate more revenue for themselves, through advance reservations for balloon rides, and such. She also said that the WyRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center would increase its communication with the city on future grants and potential uses for the TAD Grants before those monies are distributed.

Winslow then invited the council and city residents to the Grand Opening of their new location on South Federal on May 26th.