Riverton City Administrator Tolstedt Leaving for a Tennessee Job

Riverton City Administrator Tony Tolstedt announced his resignation following an executive session at the end of Tuesday night’s regular city council meeting. Tolstedt said he has accepted an assistant city administrator’s position in Spring Hill, TN, about 30 miles south of Nashville. He’ll leave the first week in August.

In making his announcement on the Wind River Radio Network’s Let’s Talk Fremont program, Tolstedt said his five years in Riverton have been wonderful and he appreciated the support of city staff and the city council. He said it will be difficult to leave at this time, but the opportunity to move up in his career was hard to pass up. A native of Sheridan, Tolstedt came to Riverton after service with the City of Douglas, Wyoming.

He’s headed to a city about the size of Casper, just over 50,000 residents in the 2020 Census. The city is included in the Nashville Statistical Metropolitan Area.

Mayor Richard Gard said the city will now start the process of finding a new City Administrator.