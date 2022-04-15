Riverton Chiropractor Scores Big at National Meetings

Staff Reports

HealthSource Chiropractic of Riverton is one of more than 300 franchises of HealthSource, America’s Chiropractor clinics, and, at the annual Franchisee meeting in Minneapolis, HealthSource of Riverton, owned by Jonathan and Rayne Faubion, took home more awards than any other franchise in the country.

HealthSource of Riverton was recognized with three different awards as one of the top performing clinics nationally, exceeding multiple statistical criteria including patient visits, clinic growth, patient care and patient retention.

In addition, team member Aspen Anderson was recognized as the Financial Officer of the Year, and Bailey Garcia was recognized as the Rehab Specialist of the Year; Two national award winning team members from the same clinic recognized by their peers from across the nation. Quite the accomplishment.

“We are amazed and humbled at this national recognition,” the Faubion’s said, “we are especially proud of Aspen and Bailey for being recognized as the rockstars we already know they are. Our passion is providing exceptional care and getting our patients back to doing what they love. We could not do that without our dream team and the trust and loyalty from the best patients in the world.”