Riverton Air Boardings Top 10,000 for the year; Sunset Finally Paved

Riverton City Administrator Kyle Butterfield told the city council Tuesday night that passenger boardings at Central Wyoming Regional Airport surpassed 10,000 passengers during the first week this month. September boardings on the United Express-Skywest flights totaled 1,125, a drop from 2021 of 344 passengers. The reduction, according to Butterfield, “is understandable as we continue to operate the one daily flight to Denver. That said, the airport is performing relatively well when looking at previous year enplanements.” Butterfield said that since 2002, “the average enplanement count for September is 957. In looking at the years prior to the pilot shortage and industry issues (2002-2013), the average enplanement mark was 1,127.

The 10,000 enplanement mark is significant as it is the benchmark for an airport to receive a total of $1-million in Federal Aviation Funds for the upkeep and maintenance of the airport’s systems and runways. Central Wyoming Regional Airport has now achieved that mark in consecutive years, thanks to its partnership with Skywest Airlines, flying as United Express.

Butterfield also noted that asphalt paving on Sunset west of North Federal was completed by the end of the work day on Monday. He said there are still some items that need to be completed on the street, but that the paving is now complete. The project was delayed by 22 days earlier this summer when a previously unknown bank of fiber optic lines was discovered under the Sunset and North Broadway intersection. A storm drain had to be reengineered and moved to not impact the fiber lines. The city council has since decided to seek a recovery of damages from Century Link that the disruption caused in the street reconstruction work.