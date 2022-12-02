Rivalry takes a backseat as locals unite for title

By: Shawn O’Brate

SAN DIEGO, CA – Even though soccer season has been over for two seasons, and is months away from returning at the high school level, that doesn’t mean that some of Fremont County’s strongest soccer players take a break from the pitch.

That is true for two local soccer players, one from Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and another from their rival school, Riverton High School (RHS). Delaney Sullivan, a senior at LVHS, and Savannah Morton, a junior at RHS, traveled with the Gillette Edge U-19 team down to San Diego to take part in the Surf College Cup (SCC).

Not only did the two Fremont County soccer players dominate the pitch on defense, but the entire team dominated the field of play as they went further than any Wyoming team has ever gone in the SCC, going undefeated on their way to a division championship.

The Gillette Edge U-19 girls team came away from the Surf College Cup as champions thanks to some strong play from Riverton’s Savannah Morton (bottom left) and Lander Valley’s Delaney Sullivan (bottom, second from the left). (p/c Willa Hockanson)

On Friday the team took to the pitch early, 9:10 A.M. to be exact, and took down the Mustang SC Elite team by a score of 4-1. Then, on Saturday afternoon, the Gillette Edge team took down the Blues FC team by a score of 3-1.

The only other team to win both their first game was the Colorado Rush team, winning 5-0 in the first round and 3-1 in the second. They were the team that Morton, Sullivan and the rest of the Edge team had to put down in the final game of the tournament on Sunday.

Thanks to some extra effort by Morton to help the goalie save a few goals and keep the ball out of the box, and some help from Sullivan’s defense as well as an assist by her after making an outside run up the field, the Gillette team pulled it out with a 2-1 victory to win their Girls’ U-19 division.

Even coach Hokanson said that the girls were integral to the team’s success in their own ways, and added on that his favorite part has been “watching them grow as players and seeing them take pride in representing Wyoming every time they step on the field.”

From everyone at WyoToday, congratulations on an amazing weekend on the pitch representing Fremont County and Wyoming as a whole! We can’t wait to see what you bring to the upcoming soccer season too!